Royal arrests and court cases from Prince Marius Borg Høib to Princess Anne

When it comes to breaking the law, it's not just members of the public who find themselves facing fines or even criminal records.

Although none of the British royal family members have been arrested, that doesn't mean they are exempt from criminal charges. For instance, Princess Anne and her daughter Zara Tindall have both received more than just fines.

Meanwhile, other European royals have been taken into custody overseas, not to mention the Norwegian royal scandal that has dominated the headlines in recent weeks.

Keep scrolling to see a list of royal arrests and court cases...

1/ 4 © Scott Barbour Princess Anne Princess Anne made history as the first member of the current British royal family to be convicted of a criminal offense when she pleaded guilty to a charge under the Dangerous Dogs Act. Her three-year-old English bull terrier, Dotty, bit two children as they walked in Windsor Great Park on 1 April 2002. Following the incident, the Princess Royal was fined £500 for the attack and ordered to pay £250 in compensation and £148 in costs at a magistrates' court in Slough, according to The Telegraph. The district judge, Penelope Hewitt, spared Dotty’s life. This wasn't the only fine Anne had accumulated. Months before, in 2001, she was convicted of speeding. The Princess was fined £400, ordered to pay £30 in costs, and given five penalty points on her driving license for driving at 93 mph in a 70 mph zone in Gloucestershire in her Bentley.

2/ 4 © Getty Marius Borg Høiby According to Se og Hør, Crown Princess Mette-Marit's son spent 30 hours in police custody on Sunday, 4 August, after he allegedly attacked a woman in her 20s "psychologically and physically." In a lengthy statement following the ordeal, Marius told the Norwegian outlet NRK: "For me, the most important thing is to say sorry to my girlfriend. She deserved neither what happened that night nor the extreme pressure from both the Norwegian and foreign press afterwards. Being pursued by photographers and journalists at a time like this, I know, has been tough to endure." He ended his statement by saying: "I also want to apologize to my family. I know that my actions have greatly affected you. So to you, my love, I’m sorry. This should never have happened, and I take full responsibility for my actions." Speaking about his client to Norwegian channel TV2, Marius' lawyer, Mr. Bratlien, said: "He has not formally taken a position on guilt as he has not been questioned, but in reality, this is an admission of guilt after the charge."

3/ 4 © Max Mumby/Indigo Zara Tindall The equestrian was handed a six-month driving ban after she accumulated 12 points on her license in 2020. Zara already had nine points on her license when she was given another four, taking her over the 12-point limit. The additional points were added after the mother-of-three was caught driving at 91 mph on the A417 in Gloucestershire last November near her Cotswolds home, where the speed limit was 70 mph. Prosecutor Farley Turner said: "Because Mrs. Tindall already has nine points on her license, she was unable to accept a fixed penalty for this offense." Zara was also fined £666 plus costs and a victim surcharge of £151, according to Roger Utley, chairman of the bench at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court.

4/ 4 © LAURENT BENHAMOU/SIPA/Shutterstock Prince Paul of Romania In April, Prince Paul of Romania was arrested in Malta on corruption charges, though he has since been released. According to Politico, the Maltese police were executing a European Arrest Warrant when they informed the prince that he would need to leave with them. "I'm not used to being arrested, so when you come to Malta for an important event where you’re becoming a grand master and the guest of honor, and you’re accosted by four people saying you’re under arrest, it’s not very pleasant," he told the publication. Paul, the 76-year-old grandson of one of Romania’s last kings, has been pursued across Europe over his role in a scheme to illegally reclaim royal lands that belonged to his ancestor, Politico reported. Depsite being raised France, Prince Paul was educated at elite boarding schools in the United Kingdom and was even in the same year as King Charles at Gordonstoun. The latest on the case saw the Court of Appeal in Malta reject a request for his extradition, claiming that his human rights could be violated due to detention conditions in his home country. In 2020, the prince was convicted of corrupt activities related to the illegal restitution of valuable real estate near Bucharest, to which he falsely claimed ownership. However, he fled Romania before the final sentencing by the Brașov Court of Appeal.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast