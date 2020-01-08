The Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall was handed a six-month driving ban in Cheltenham on Wednesday. The royal, who did not attend court as she is currently in Australia, received the ban under the totting up procedure. Zara already had nine points on her license when she was given another four – taking her over the 12 point limit – for driving at 91mph on the A417 in Gloucestershire last November. The speed limit was 70mph.

At the time, Zara, who was driving in Daglingworth, near Cirencester, close to her Cotswolds home, admitted the speeding offence. Prosecutor Farley Turner said: "Because Mrs Tindall already has nine points on her licence she was unable to accept a fixed penalty for this offence." Zara was also fined £666 plus costs and a victim surcharge of £151, according to Roger Utley, chairman of the bench at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court.

Despite receiving the driving ban this week, Princess Anne's daughter has kept her spirits up as she continues to enjoy her stint in Australia. Zara and her husband Mike rang in the New Year on the Gold Coast, where the Olympic medallist has been taking part in the Magic Millions Polo tournament, as well as attending charity events where they've helped raise money for Australian firefighters amid the bushfire crisis. The Tindalls have been regular visitors to Australia since Zara was named the inaugural Magic Millions Racing Women Ambassador in 2012.

Zara has been in Australia for the Magic Millions Polo tournament

During an interview with Australian publication Now To Love, equestrian Zara, who shares two young daughters with her husband, was asked if the family would ever consider relocating Down Under, to which she replied: "Probably not while I'm still competing. It would be a little bit hard commuting. But after that … yes, I think if an opportunity came up we'd definitely think about it."

