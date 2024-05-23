Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Anne reunites with royal godson on overseas trip - see photos
Digital Cover royalty

Princess Anne reunites with royal godson Crown Prince Haakon on Norway trip

The British and Norwegian royal families are closely related

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
The Princess Royal was reunited with her godson, Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, as she carried out a three-day trip to Norway.

The pair exchanged a warm greeting as they arrived at the Norwegian Resistance Museum on Wednesday.

Princess Anne, 73, who looked elegant in a blue patterned dress and a cream jacket, was seen kissing the future Norwegian king, 50, on the cheek.

During their outing, the royals unveiled a plaque commemorating the intelligence cooperation between the two nations during World War II.

It was the final outing of Anne's visit to Norway, having undertaken engagements as patron of the Anglo-Norwegian Resistance Commemoration Project.

Princess Anne kisses Crown Prince Haakon© dana/Shutterstock
The pair shared a warm greeting

Earlier in the week, the King's sister stepped out at the Industrial Workers Museum at Vemork and attended a reception with the British Ambassador to Norway at the British Ambassador’s Residence.

Haakon and Anne unveiled a plaque together at the museum© Getty
Haakon and Anne unveiled a plaque together at the museum

Ahead of her engagement with Crown Prince Haakon, Anne also visited the Commonwealth War Graves in Vestre Gravlund where she laid a wreath.

She later met with members of the Norwegian Armed Forces at the Linge Club within the Arkershus Fortress in Oslo.

Crown Prince Haakon's royal godparents

Haakon, who is the only son of King Harald V and Queen Sonja, was christened at two months old in the chapel of the Royal Palace in Oslo in September 1973.

Among his chosen godparents were King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, Queen Margrethe of Denmark, the late King Olav V of Norway and his aunt Princess Astrid, Prince Carl Bernadotte, and the Princess Royal.

Princess Anne with Crown Princess Mette Marit (2nd L) of Norway, Crown Prince Haakon© Getty
Anne with Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon on the state visit in 2005

However, Anne was unable to attend the baptism in person, but she has met with Haakon on several occasions over the years, including King Harald and Queen Sonja's state visit to the UK in 2005.

The British and Norwegian royal families are related through British-born Queen Maud of Norway, a sister of the late Queen Elizabeth II's grandfather, King George V.

