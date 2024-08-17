Princess Anne follows in late father Prince Philip's footsteps with new honour – details

Princess Anne is set to follow in her late father Prince Philip's footsteps as she agreed to become the president of the In & Out Naval Military Club.

A letter sent to members confirmed that the Princess Royal had taken up the role, revealing: "Her Royal Highness, The Princess Royal has kindly agreed to assume the role of President of the In & Out Club for an initial period of 3 years, with immediate effect."

The letter also set out how the late Duke of Edinburgh also used to held the organisation, which is a social club for people from various branches of the military, including the Armed Forces, Royal Air Force and the Royal Navy.

"Members will recall that our first president, HRH Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh passed away on 9th April 2021 having been a member since 1947 and President since 1979," the letter continued.

It concluded by saying: "It is a great honour for the Club to have a second Royal President, and we are very privileged that Her Royal Highness has accepted our invitation, especially considering Her existing commitments."

Anne never actually served in the military, but for official events, including Trooping the Colour and the King's coronation, the royal was seen in a naval officer's uniform.

Despite not serving, the royal holds several key military titles, and is an admiral in the navy, a general for the army and an air chief marshal for the RAF. The royal's husband served in the navy and became a rear admiral before his retirement from the military.

Anne and her late father had an incredibly close bond, and it was rumoured that Anne was Philip's favourite child.

During her youth, Anne would often be a spectator at her father's polo matches, and the late Duke of Edinburgh taught his sporty daughter how to sail.

Royal author Brian Hoey wrote in the Telegraph of their bond: "They shared many of the same characteristics of being outspoken, abrasive, stubborn, strong-willed and sarcastic, and also the same sense of humour, which was often at the expense of others.

"Neither would ever suffer fools gladly – or at all – and both were impatient with those who did not grasp things as quickly as they did themselves."