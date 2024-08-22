Princess Marie joined by her towering children Henrik and Athena at music festival

Princess Marie's children made a rare public appearance as they joined their mother at a music festival in Denmark on Wednesday – and they look so grown-up!

Count Henrik, 14, and Countess Athena, 12, stepped out at the Tønder Festival, of which Princess Marie has been patron since 2009.

French-born Marie, 48, officially opened the four-day event as she gave an opening speech on stage before she and her children were given a tour of the festival site, where they met several musicians and artists along the way.

The Danish royals were dressed smart-casual, with Marie donning a beige mac coat and black trousers, while her daughter Athena sported a cream puffer coat over grey knitwear with wide-legged trousers.

© EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Marie's children, Henrik and Athena, are looking so grown-up

Henrik wore a grey zip-up jacket over a blue and green collared shirt with grey trousers. The teenager now noticeably towers over his mother, while Athena is almost the same height as her mother.

Marie and her husband, Prince Joachim, who now reside in Washington D.C. in the US with their family, spent time at the Danish royal family's holiday home, Château de Cayx in France, earlier this summer before travelling on to Denmark.

© EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Joachim and Marie are back in Denmark for the summer

They were joined by Joachim's sons from his previous marriage to Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg - Count Nikolai, 24, and Count Felix, 22.

© Getty Princess Marie delivered the opening speech at the festival

The couple were also reunited with Joachim's brother, King Frederik and his wife, Queen Mary, at the funeral of Per Thornit, the former Chief of Court for Denmark's royal family on 9 August.

Joachim and Marie lived in Paris before they relocated to the US last year, where Joachim works as the defense industry attaché at the Danish Embassy.

Royal titles

In a shock move in 2022, Queen Margrethe stripped four children of their royal titles. The former Danish monarch, who abdicated in January, claimed she wanted Nikolai, Felix, Henrik and Athena to "shape their own lives, without being limited by the special considerations and obligations that a formal affiliation to the Royal House of Denmark entails".

© Getty Queen Margrethe with Henrik, Athena, Nikolai and Felix in 2023

It means that the four youngsters are now titled Count of Countess of Monpezat, instead of Prince or Princess. Queen Margrethe later issued a public apology to her family.

© Instagram / @detdanskekongehus Nikolai, Athena, Felix and Henrik with their dog, Cerise at Château de Cayx in France

Henrik and Athena are continuing their education in the US, while Nikolai and Felix both have modelling contracts.

Nikolai also graduated from Copenhagen Business School with a Master of Science in Merchandising degree in June.