King Frederik and Queen Mary reunite with Prince Joachim and Princess Marie for sad occasion

Just days after supporting Danish athletes at the Paris 2024 Olympics, King Frederik and Queen Mary were reunited with Frederik's brother, Prince Joachim, and Princess Marie.
The royals attended the funeral of Per Thornit, the former Chief of Court for Denmark's royal family, at Holmens Church in Copenhagen on Thursday.
As they arrived at the service, they were each seen comforting Per's widow, Ulla.
And in a photograph published by Billed Bladet, Frederik, 56, and Joachim, 55, were also spotted embracing one another, while Mary and Marie exchanged warm glances.
Mourners at the service were respectfully dressed in black with Mary, 52, wore a blouse, a pleated skirt and a wide-brimmed hat, while her sister-in-law Marie, 48, donned a trouser suit.
Mary was also seen sporting a plaster on her chin, with the Danish royal palace confirming to Billed Bladet, that the queen caught it while out horse riding.
Per Thornit, who died on 30 July 2024 aged 82, was a former Danish Lord Chamberlain before he became Frederik's head of court when he was Crown Prince.
He is said to have given Australian-born Mary "princess lessons" before she married Frederik in 2004. He resigned from his position in 2010.
Danish royals' summer plans
Joachim and Marie currently reside in Washington D.C. where Joachim works as the defense industry attaché at the Danish Embassy. Prior to that, they lived in Paris, where Marie was born.
The couple have been spending the summer at the Danish royal family's property Château de Cayx in southern France, with their children, Count Henrik, 15, and Countess Athena, 12, and Joachim's sons, Count Nikolai, 24, and Count Felix, 22.
Last weekend, Joachim, Marie, Henrik and Athena attended the Copenhagen Grand Prix, while Nikolai watched his girlfriend, Benedikte Thoustrup, make her debut on the runway at Copenhagen Fashion Week.
Both Nikolai and Felix, whose mother is Joachim's ex-wife, Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, both have modelling contracts of their own.
Meanwhile, Frederik and Mary took up their summer residence at Gråsten Palace last month, as is tradition for the Danish monarch.
The couple also travelled to Paris to watch the action at the Olympics, attending a gala before the Games and the Opening Ceremony.
Mary has been among the spectators at the dressage, handball and swimming events, while Frederik has cheered on athletes in basketball, badminton, athletics and tennis.
The king and queen's son, Crown Prince Christian, 18, has been acting as regent while his parents have been out of the country.
Christian graduated from high school earlier this summer. Frederik and Mary are also parents to Princess Isabella, 17, and 13-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, who joined them on their tour of Greenland in July.