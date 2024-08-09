King Frederik and Queen Mary reunite with Prince Joachim and Princess Marie for sad occasion

Just days after supporting Danish athletes at the Paris 2024 Olympics, King Frederik and Queen Mary were reunited with Frederik's brother, Prince Joachim, and Princess Marie.

The royals attended the funeral of Per Thornit, the former Chief of Court for Denmark's royal family, at Holmens Church in Copenhagen on Thursday.

As they arrived at the service, they were each seen comforting Per's widow, Ulla.

And in a photograph published by Billed Bladet, Frederik, 56, and Joachim, 55, were also spotted embracing one another, while Mary and Marie exchanged warm glances.

© Getty Frederik and Mary comforted Per Thornit's widow, Ulla

Mourners at the service were respectfully dressed in black with Mary, 52, wore a blouse, a pleated skirt and a wide-brimmed hat, while her sister-in-law Marie, 48, donned a trouser suit.

© Getty Marie and Joachim greeted Ulla warmly upon arrival

Mary was also seen sporting a plaster on her chin, with the Danish royal palace confirming to Billed Bladet, that the queen caught it while out horse riding.

© Getty Queen Mary sported a plaster on her chin

Per Thornit, who died on 30 July 2024 aged 82, was a former Danish Lord Chamberlain before he became Frederik's head of court when he was Crown Prince.

© Getty Joachim and Marie currently reside in the US

He is said to have given Australian-born Mary "princess lessons" before she married Frederik in 2004. He resigned from his position in 2010.

© Tim Rooke/Shutterstock Per Thornit and his wife Ulla in 2009

Danish royals' summer plans

Joachim and Marie currently reside in Washington D.C. where Joachim works as the defense industry attaché at the Danish Embassy. Prior to that, they lived in Paris, where Marie was born.

The couple have been spending the summer at the Danish royal family's property Château de Cayx in southern France, with their children, Count Henrik, 15, and Countess Athena, 12, and Joachim's sons, Count Nikolai, 24, and Count Felix, 22.

© Instagram / @detdanskekongehus Nikolai, Athena, Felix and Henrik with their dog, Cerise at Château de Cayx

Last weekend, Joachim, Marie, Henrik and Athena attended the Copenhagen Grand Prix, while Nikolai watched his girlfriend, Benedikte Thoustrup, make her debut on the runway at Copenhagen Fashion Week.

Both Nikolai and Felix, whose mother is Joachim's ex-wife, Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, both have modelling contracts of their own.

© Getty Benedikte Thoustrup and Count Nikolai of Monpezat at Copenhagen Fashion Week

Meanwhile, Frederik and Mary took up their summer residence at Gråsten Palace last month, as is tradition for the Danish monarch.

The couple also travelled to Paris to watch the action at the Olympics, attending a gala before the Games and the Opening Ceremony.

© Instagram / @detdanskekongehus King Frederik and Queen Mary took a selfie at the opening ceremony

Mary has been among the spectators at the dressage, handball and swimming events, while Frederik has cheered on athletes in basketball, badminton, athletics and tennis.

The king and queen's son, Crown Prince Christian, 18, has been acting as regent while his parents have been out of the country.

© Getty Frederik and Mary have attended various events at the Olympics

Christian graduated from high school earlier this summer. Frederik and Mary are also parents to Princess Isabella, 17, and 13-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, who joined them on their tour of Greenland in July.

