Meghan Markle's new Montecito best friends revealed - details

The Duchess of Sussex resides in Montecito with her husband Prince Harry and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.



Since relocating to California in 2020, the couple have been making the most of their gorgeous family home which they purchased for around $11 million.

© Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as working royals in 2020

Whilst Meghan and Harry tend to keep details of their private lives under wraps, insiders recently spoke to Us Weekly and shared a fresh glimpse inside the couple's friendship groups, their careers and their family life across the pond.

Reflecting on Meghan's inner circle, a source told the publication that the former actress "has a great group of friends who are all successful in their own ways who she really trusts."

It's thought that the mother-of-two has a cluster of famous pals including the likes of Serena Williams and Ellen DeGeneres, in addition to a group of local mums whom she sees regularly.

One insider also told the publication that Meghan has become "very close" with neighbour and Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, while a second source explained how the TV star is now very close with IT Cosmetics co-founder, Jamie Kern Lima.

Meghan has previously spoken about her friendships and the importance of female solidarity. During a chat with Variety magazine in 2022, she said: "The power of sisterhood and female support can never be underestimated."

© Getty Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Serena Williams attend the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre

Her friendship with tennis champion Serena can be traced back to 2014 when the pair crossed paths at a charity football match. Meghan has previously gushed about their bond, writing on her now-defunct lifestyle website The Tig: "We hit it off immediately, taking pictures, laughing and chatting - not about tennis or acting, but about good old-fashioned girly stuff. So began our friendship…

"She quickly became a confidante I would text when I was travelling, the friend I would rally around for her tennis matches, and the down-to-earth chick I was able to grab lunch with a couple of weeks ago in Toronto."

© Getty Images Meghan with her university friends Lindsay and Genevieve

Serena, 42, who splits her time between Florida and Los Angeles, also appeared in Meghan and Harry's Netflix docu-series during which she spoke about the pair's new life in the US.

"They are creating their own family. And friends can be family too," she said. "They can start something fresh and new and hope that one day that family on both ends will be able to understand that this is truly love."

© Getty Images Portia De Rossi and her wife Ellen DeGeneres are neighbours with Harry and Meghan

Meanwhile, Meghan's friendship with presenter Ellen DeGeneres stems from their proximity to one another. The 66-year-old TV host and her wife Portia de Rossi also live in Montecito and are neighbours with Harry and Meghan.

Over the years, the Sussexes have seemingly forged a strong connection with Ellen and her wife. They attended the couple's star-studded vow renewal ceremony last year, whilst earlier this year, Meghan and Harry re-homed a chicken previously owned by Ellen.

At the time, the comedian told her social media followers: "Sinkie's leg is fixed but our chickens were still picking on her, so she had to be re-homed. Luckily our friends Harry and Meghan's coop had room for one more. Not sure yet what her royal title will be."