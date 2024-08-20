Meghan Markle's passionate kiss with Prince Harry during Colombia tour moment you might have missed

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no strangers to a PDA moment and their Colombia trip was no different.

Prince Harry and Meghan, who celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in May, were pictured sharing a passionate kiss as they joined a group of dancers on the final day of their tour.

The couple visited Unidad Recreativa El Vallado to join young people from the city of Cali, where they watched salsa and hip hop performances.

The Sussexes couldn't resist joining in on the fun and showed off some moves of their own as Meghan giggled as Harry twirled his wife around on the dance floor. The pair looked lost in a world of their own as they enjoyed a romantic moment together.

© Eric Charbonneau The pair giggled and smiled as they danced

It wasn't their first sweet exchange during their four-day trip, with Harry spotted as he tenderly kissed the top of his wife's head when they visited the National Centre for the Arts on day one.

During their engagement at Unidad Recreativa El Vallado, Harry and Meghan spoke with the youngsters, listening to their personal stories and learning about the challenges they face and the successes they have achieved through music and dance.

© Eric Charbonneau The couple were lost in the moment

Harry told the group: "I hope you understand how much your actions impact the people and children in your communities. The path you've chosen will inspire and drive change for hundreds, even thousands, of young people."

Meghan also told the youngsters that she is "so, so proud of them".

© Eric Charbonneau Harry and Meghan showed off their moves

The Duke and Duchess were invited to Colombia by Vice President Francia Marquez, who said she was moved after watching their Netflix docuseries.

"I saw the Netflix series about their life, their story and that moved me and motivated me to say that this is a woman who deserves to come to our country and tell her story and her exchange will undoubtedly be an empowerment to so many women in the world," Ms Marquez said.

© Eric Charbonneau A sweet moment between the Sussexes at the National Arts Centre

During their trip, Harry and Meghan visited the capital Bogota, as well as Cartagena and Cali. Their engagements cantered female empowerment, the military community and the importance of mental health and digital literacy with today's youth.

Speaking at a forum to celebrate Afro-Colombian women, Meghan flexed her skills by delivering her opening remarks in Spanish, revealing she had first learned the language 20 years ago.

"The culture, the history - all of it was a dream — this trip was a dream. I can feel this community and this is the feeling that is the best thing right now," she told the audience.

The Sussexes' children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, did not join their parents in Colombia and remained in Montecito, California.

Meghan shared an update about her daughter during the forum, saying: "I know how it feels when you don't utilise your voice when you need to be heard or have something to say."

"I encourage our daughter to do so - who at three has absolutely found her voice, and we are so proud of that."

