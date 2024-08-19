Meghan Markle speaks Spanish after removing earpiece - watch

The Duchess of Sussex impressed her hosts as she demonstrated her Spanish-speaking skills on the final day of her and Prince Harry's Colombia trip.

Meghan joined panellists on stage, including Colombia's Vice President Francia Marquez, at a forum to celebrate Afro-Colombian women in Cali.

Taking out her earpiece, the Duchess began her remarks in Spanish, saying: “The culture, the history - all of it was a dream - this trip was a dream. I can feel this community and this is the feeling that is the best thing right now."

Watch below…

WATCH: Meghan Markle impresses guests with Spanish-speaking skills

After concluding her comments in Spanish, Meghan giggled nervously and jokingly wiped sweat from her forehead in relief as the audience applauded.

Switching to English, she spoke about the importance of women and young girls having a voice.

"I find inspiration in the strong women around me. Of course, my mother being one of them. So much of how I approach things is less about the fight and more about how do we show up in a space and wash things over with love and kindness and generosity," she said.

© Getty Meghan spoke about the importance of women and girls having a voice

"Ensuring that young girls feel that their voices are heard and young boys are raised to learn how to listen to girls as well. The role of men in this is crucial - and my husband is an example of this."

© Getty Images Meghan was seated alongside the former Minister of Education, Aurora Vergara

Meghan said of the Sussexes' daughter Princess Lilibet: "I know how it feels when you don't utilise your voice when you need to be heard or have something to say.

"I encourage our daughter to do so - who at three has absolutely found her voice, and we are so proud of that."

Where did Meghan learn Spanish?

Meghan double majored in Theater and International Relations at Northwestern University and went on to intern at the US Embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where she harnessed her Spanish language skills. She also studied abroad in Madrid, Spain.

Earlier on the Colombia trip, Meghan spoke to kindergarten children in Spanish as they worked on a puzzle.

© Eric Charbonneau Meghan and Harry met school children

And during a visit to Homeboy Industries charity in LA in 2020, Meghan impressed staff members with her language skills.

"She spoke Spanish perfectly with one young woman," Father Greg Boyle, the group’s founder, told People at the time. "She just went right into Spanish, which was a revelation — and it was very good."

LISTEN: How Prince William met Kate before university