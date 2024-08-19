Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle speaks Spanish after removing earpiece - watch
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
US actress Meghan Markle addresses the audience during the "Afro women and power" forum© Getty

Meghan Markle speaks Spanish after removing earpiece - watch

The Duchess of Sussex praised the culture of Colombia in her remarks

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
16 minutes ago
Share this:

The Duchess of Sussex impressed her hosts as she demonstrated her Spanish-speaking skills on the final day of her and Prince Harry's Colombia trip.

Meghan joined panellists on stage, including Colombia's Vice President Francia Marquez, at a forum to celebrate Afro-Colombian women in Cali.

Taking out her earpiece, the Duchess began her remarks in Spanish, saying: “The culture, the history - all of it was a dream - this trip was a dream. I can feel this community and this is the feeling that is the best thing right now."

Watch below…

WATCH: Meghan Markle impresses guests with Spanish-speaking skills

After concluding her comments in Spanish, Meghan giggled nervously and jokingly wiped sweat from her forehead in relief as the audience applauded.

Switching to English, she spoke about the importance of women and young girls having a voice. 

"I find inspiration in the strong women around me. Of course, my mother being one of them. So much of how I approach things is less about the fight and more about how do we show up in a space and wash things over with love and kindness and generosity," she said.

US actress Meghan Markle (L) addresses the audience next to Colombia's Vice-President Francia Marquez© Getty
Meghan spoke about the importance of women and girls having a voice

"Ensuring that young girls feel that their voices are heard and young boys are raised to learn how to listen to girls as well. The role of men in this is crucial - and my husband is an example of this."

Aurora Vergara introduces Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during the Afro Women and Power Forum at the Municipal Theater of Cali during a visit around Colombia on August 18, 2024 in Cali, Colombia.© Getty Images
Meghan was seated alongside the former Minister of Education, Aurora Vergara

Meghan said of the Sussexes' daughter Princess Lilibet: "I know how it feels when you don't utilise your voice when you need to be heard or have something to say.

"I encourage our daughter to do so - who at three has absolutely found her voice, and we are so proud of that."

Where did Meghan learn Spanish?

Meghan double majored in Theater and International Relations at Northwestern University and went on to intern at the US Embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where she harnessed her Spanish language skills. She also studied abroad in Madrid, Spain.

Earlier on the Colombia trip, Meghan spoke to kindergarten children in Spanish as they worked on a puzzle.

Meghan Markle talking to a young girl© Eric Charbonneau
Meghan and Harry met school children

And during a visit to Homeboy Industries charity in LA in 2020, Meghan impressed staff members with her language skills.

"She spoke Spanish perfectly with one young woman," Father Greg Boyle, the group’s founder, told People at the time. "She just went right into Spanish, which was a revelation — and it was very good."

LISTEN: How Prince William met Kate before university

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More