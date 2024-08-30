Prince William and Prince Harry reunite at funeral in Norfolk after Duke makes solo visit to UK

In a rare and unexpected reunion, Prince William and Prince Harry came together this week for the first time since King Charles’ coronation.

The occasion was the solemn farewell of their uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes. However, while the brothers shared the same space, the distance between them remained as evident as ever.

On Wednesday, August 28, the princes both attended the funeral service at St. Mary's Church in Snettisham, Norfolk.

The service was held in honour of Lord Fellowes, the brother-in-law of their late mother, Princess Diana, who passed away on July 29 at the age of 82. Despite the sombre nature of the event, the long-standing rift between William, 42, and Harry, 39, was unmistakable.

The joint appearance of the royal siblings, both seated quietly at the back of the church, was a poignant moment.

Yet, they reportedly chose not to sit near each other, a decision that underscored the continuing tensions between them.

According to sources close to the family, while it was a relief to see both brothers paying their respects, any hope for a rekindling of their once-close bond seemed distant. “We are very happy to confirm both princes were there," a family friend shared to The Sun, but the anticipated warmth of a reunion was notably absent.

This latest encounter marks the first time the brothers have been seen together since May 2023, during the grand coronation of their father, King Charles III.

Even then, their interactions were minimal, hinting at the unresolved issues that have plagued their relationship since 2016.

The strain, widely believed to have started when William expressed concerns over Harry’s fast-developing relationship with Meghan Markle, has only deepened over time, culminating in Harry and Meghan’s much-publicised decision to step back from their royal roles in 2020.

While there were glimmers of hope earlier this year, particularly following a reportedly positive meeting between Harry and King Charles after the latter’s cancer diagnosis, it seems those hopes have faded.

Reports now suggest that communication between Harry and his father has deteriorated, with Harry’s calls allegedly going unanswered.

Adding to the complexity, Harry’s concerns for the safety of Meghan and their children—Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3—have reportedly gone unaddressed by the royal family. This lack of support has only widened the gap between Harry and the rest of the royal household.