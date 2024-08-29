Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Why Prince William won't reunite with Prince Harry in New York next month
William and Harry at Kensington Palace in 2021© Getty

The Duke of Sussex's trip coincides with one of the Prince of Wales's initiatives

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
The Duke of Sussex will travel to New York in September to take part in various engagements with some of his patronages and charities close to his heart.

While dates of Prince Harry's trip are still to be confirmed, a spokesperson confirmed he will be in the Big Apple during UN General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week, which takes place from 22 to 29 September.

Harry's visit coincides with one of his brother the Prince of Wales's initiatives. The Earthshot Prize Innovation summit will also take place in New York on 24 September.

While Prince William travelled to the US city last year for the event, HELLO! understands he will not be in attendance at the 2024 summit.

He also missed the 2022 event as it took place just weeks after the late Queen Elizabeth's death.

The fourth Earthshot Prize Awards will take place in Cape Town, South Africa in November. William is likely to attend the awards, given that he was present at the inaugural event in London 2021, Boston in 2022 and Singapore last year.

Return to royal duties

William will resume his royal duties next week after his summer break with the Princess of Wales and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Prince of Wales will visit an exhibition which gives artists affected by homelessness a chance to share their stories.

Prince George and Prince William in the stands at Euro 2024 final© Getty
One of William's last public engagements was the Euro final in July

William will attend the Homelessness: Reframed exhibition at the Saatchi Gallery in London on 5 September where he will meet some of the artists.

The future King launched the Homelessness programme last year, which aims to show a route to the end of homelessness and which has collaborated on creating the exhibition along with the Eleven Eleven Foundation.

Prince William in a light blue jacket and shirt inside a football stadium© WPA Pool
The Prince of Wales launched Homewards in 2023

A Kensington Palace spokesman said the exhibition "brings to life the breadth and complexities of homelessness and aims to help the public to engage with, and better understand, the stories of those who have experienced the issue.

"During his visit, His Royal Highness will meet artists who have contributed newly commissioned pieces for the exhibition, alongside those with lived experience who have inspired some of the artwork."

Prince William with Princess Kate, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte© Getty
William and Kate have spent time in Norfolk and Scotland this summer with their children

It is not known when the Princess of Wales will make a return to public life amid her ongoing cancer treatment.

Kate was last seen publicly on Sunday as she, William and George attended the service at Crathie Kirk church with the King and Queen in Balmoral, Scotland.

LISTEN: A Princess Kate special

