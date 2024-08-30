Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Crown Prince Christian, 18, set to leave home country for three months – details
Crown Prince Christian waving from a boat© Patrick van Katwijk

Crown Prince Christian, 18, kicks off gap year with exciting three-month trip

The royal teenager is the heir to the Danish throne

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
Crown Prince Christian has graduated from high school and now the heir to the Danish throne has an exciting step ahead of him, as he will undertake a gap year.

The 18-year-old is due to head off on his gap year next week, with the Danish palace confirming the royal's exciting itinerary, which will see him leave his home country until the end of the year, as he heads to east Africa. A statement from the Danish palace read: "On 4 September, HRH the Crown Prince will leave for an extended stay in East Africa.

"Here, the Crown Prince will be involved in the day-to-day running of two farms, which will, among other things, involve practical and administrative tasks as well as giving the Crown Prince an insight into local nature conservation. The plan is for the Crown Prince to return to Denmark in December."

The statement highlighted the Danish royal tradition for the heir to the throne to go on a "long-term stay abroad in their youth and get the opportunity to develop and experience the world".

Crown Prince Christian in a blue suit© Martin Sylvest Andersen
Christian is due to head abroad next month

His father, King Frederik, spent time in Mongolia with nomads and spent a year at a winery in California. Likewise, his grandmother, Queen Margrethe, visited countries in the east and south of America.

The statement concluded: "It is the hope of the Royal Couple and the Crown Prince that there will be an understanding that the stay abroad will remain private from start to finish. For that reason, no more details about the stay are published."

King Frederik kissing Queen Mary on the cheeck while Queen Margrethe looks on© Ian Waldie
Both Frederik and Margrethe travelled during their youth

It was confirmed earlier in the week that Christian would be heading to the Paralympics on 2 September, where he will meet some of the athletes. Margrethe's sister, Princess Benedikte is also due to attend next week.

It has not yet been confirmed whether Christian intends to continue his studies following the completion of his gap year or whether he will follow in his father's footsteps and undertake military training.

King Frederik and Crown Prince Christian ahead of the final© Instagram / @detdanskekongehus
Frederik and Christian watched the Danish handball team win Olympic gold

Christian joined his father earlier in the year when the pair headed to Paris to cheer on Danish athletes at the Olympic Games. The pair were no doubt overjoyed as the Danish handball team were crowned Olympic champions, triumphing over Germany with a score of 39-26.

At this year's Olympics, Denmark walked away with nine medals, including another gold, which they won in the badminton men's singles tournament.

