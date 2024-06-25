Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Mary’s son, Prince Christian, towers over 6ft dad, King Frederik during momentous occasion
The Danish royal parents celebrated their son’s final school exam

Denmark’s Crown Prince Christian was the picture of pride and poise as he stood between his royal parents after completing his final school exam. 

The 18-year-old future king, who now towers over both his mother, Crown Princess Mary, and his father, King Frederik, showcased his charming smile and striking resemblance to his parents during this momentous occasion.

It seems like just yesterday that Mary, an Australian marketing professional, and Frederik, then the heir to the Danish throne, met in a Sydney pub and fell in love. Their firstborn, Christian, is now all grown up and ready to embark on new adventures.

Christian, who stands taller than his 6-foot father, looked every bit the handsome prince with his brunette hair, blue eyes, and clear complexion. 

Danish royal family rock out at Prince Christian’s 18th birthday dinner

The young royal was also seen wearing a traditional Danish graduation hat, a significant accessory that symbolizes the completion of his academic journey. 

In Denmark, it is customary for family members to place this hat on the graduate’s head after their final exam, a practice that seems fitting for a future king who will one day wear a crown.

For his graduation, Christian chose a smart yet casual ensemble, pairing a button-up shirt with white pants and sneakers, perfectly embodying Gen Z style. 

His siblings, Vincent and Josephine, both 13, and Isabella, 17, were there to support him, embracing the casual footwear trend with sneakers and sandals. 

Queen Mary opted for strappy heels, while King Frederik chose classic black dress shoes.

The royal family embraced a Hampton-inspired look for the occasion, with white being the dominant colour. 

Vincent sported white shorts, Mary and Josephine wore white tops, and Isabella chose a white skirt, creating a cohesive and stylish family portrait.

Prince Christian, next in line for the throne following his father’s ascension in January 2024 after Queen Margrethe II abdicated, is expected to continue his education at university. 

However, before he dives into his studies, he has some traditional Danish celebrations to enjoy.

The end of June is a time for school leavers in Denmark to celebrate with gusto. The tradition involves graduates taking to the streets in a festive parade. 

They pack onto trucks, dance, party, play loud music, and enjoy food and drinks. The trucks make stops at the homes of classmates’ parents, turning the whole event into a vibrant community celebration.

As Crown Prince Christian steps into this new chapter, his family’s support and Denmark’s rich traditions will undoubtedly guide him. 

The young royal’s graduation marks not just the end of his school days but the beginning of a promising future filled with royal duties and personal aspirations.

