Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Frederik enjoys rare father-son trip with Crown Prince Christian - see photos
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Prince Christian of Denmark, Count of Monpezat and King Frederik X of Denmark before the start of the medal ceremony of the Men's handball © Audrey MCKIE/SIPA/Shutterstock

King Frederik enjoys rare father-son trip with Crown Prince Christian

Crown Prince Christian is heir to the Danish throne

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
6 minutes ago
Share this:

King Frederik and Crown Prince Christian enjoyed a rare father-son outing together as they caught the last of the action at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Sunday.

The Danish monarch, 56, and his heir, 18, were among the spectators to cheer on Denmark in the Men's Handball final against Germany at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille, France.

The palace shared a snap of Frederik and Christian in their seats ahead of the match, with the caption: "Let's hope that Denmark can put a distinguished end to the Olympic Games with a gold medal."

The two royals were dressed smartly for the occasion, with Frederik in a navy jacket and an open-collared short while Christian almost matched his father in a tweed ensemble.

The King and Crown Prince proved to be Denmark's good luck charm as the team were victorious in the final, winning 39-26.

King Frederik and Crown Prince Christian ahead of the final© Instagram / @detdanskekongehus
King Frederik and Crown Prince Christian ahead of the final

Denmark last won gold at the Rio 2016 Olympics, and a silver during the Tokyo Games in 2021.

The Danish royal court also shared images of Frederik and Christian celebrating after the match, with their hands raised in the air.

King Frederik and Crown Prince Christian cheer on Denmark at the Olympics© Instagram / @detdanskekongehus
Cheers from the royals

"Congratulations on the gold," the Instagram caption read.

King Frederik and Crown Prince Christian celebrate Denmark's win at the Olympics© Instagram / @detdanskekongehus
Celebrations for Denmark

King Frederik and his wife, Queen Mary, have been prominent figures at the Paris 2024 Olympics, having attended the Opening Ceremony and various events, including tennis, badminton, athletics, basketball and dressage.

King Frederik and Queen Mary nailed this selfie in front of the Eiffel Tower at the opening ceremony© Instagram / @detdanskekongehus
King Frederik and Queen Mary took a selfie during the Opening Ceremony

The royal couple returned to Denmark briefly last week to attend the funeral of Per Thornit – Frederik's former head of court – where they were reunited with the King's brother, Prince Joachim and his wife, Princess Marie.

Frederik and Mary are scheduled to visit the Danish island of Bornholm on 19 August.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Future kings and queens

Crown Prince Christian's future plans

Meanwhile, Crown Prince Christian passed a major milestone earlier this summer when he graduated from high school.

Frederik and Mary were the epitome of proud parents as they attended their son's graduation ceremony at Ordrup Gymnasium in Copenhagen.

Crown Prince Christian, King Frederik X and Queen Mary meet the press as The Crown Prince Christian of Denmark attends his Graduation Ceremony at Ordrup Gymnasium © Getty
Christian at his high school graduation

The Danish royal court is yet to confirm Christian's plans, but it's likely that he will go to university. He is also likely to undergo military training in the near future, following in his father's footsteps.

Christian has three younger siblings – Princess Isabella, 17, and 13-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

Crown Prince Christian, King Frederik X, Queen Mary, Princess Josephine, Prince Vincent and Princess Isabella meet the press© Getty
King Frederik and Queen Mary with their four children

He became Crown Prince in January following his father's accession to the throne and his grandmother Queen Margrethe's abdication.

LISTEN: How Prince William met Kate before university

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More