King Frederik enjoys rare father-son trip with Crown Prince Christian

King Frederik and Crown Prince Christian enjoyed a rare father-son outing together as they caught the last of the action at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Sunday.

The Danish monarch, 56, and his heir, 18, were among the spectators to cheer on Denmark in the Men's Handball final against Germany at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille, France.

The palace shared a snap of Frederik and Christian in their seats ahead of the match, with the caption: "Let's hope that Denmark can put a distinguished end to the Olympic Games with a gold medal."

The two royals were dressed smartly for the occasion, with Frederik in a navy jacket and an open-collared short while Christian almost matched his father in a tweed ensemble.

The King and Crown Prince proved to be Denmark's good luck charm as the team were victorious in the final, winning 39-26.

© Instagram / @detdanskekongehus King Frederik and Crown Prince Christian ahead of the final

Denmark last won gold at the Rio 2016 Olympics, and a silver during the Tokyo Games in 2021.

The Danish royal court also shared images of Frederik and Christian celebrating after the match, with their hands raised in the air.

© Instagram / @detdanskekongehus Cheers from the royals

"Congratulations on the gold," the Instagram caption read.

© Instagram / @detdanskekongehus Celebrations for Denmark

King Frederik and his wife, Queen Mary, have been prominent figures at the Paris 2024 Olympics, having attended the Opening Ceremony and various events, including tennis, badminton, athletics, basketball and dressage.

© Instagram / @detdanskekongehus King Frederik and Queen Mary took a selfie during the Opening Ceremony

The royal couple returned to Denmark briefly last week to attend the funeral of Per Thornit – Frederik's former head of court – where they were reunited with the King's brother, Prince Joachim and his wife, Princess Marie.

Frederik and Mary are scheduled to visit the Danish island of Bornholm on 19 August.

Crown Prince Christian's future plans

Meanwhile, Crown Prince Christian passed a major milestone earlier this summer when he graduated from high school.

Frederik and Mary were the epitome of proud parents as they attended their son's graduation ceremony at Ordrup Gymnasium in Copenhagen.

© Getty Christian at his high school graduation

The Danish royal court is yet to confirm Christian's plans, but it's likely that he will go to university. He is also likely to undergo military training in the near future, following in his father's footsteps.

Christian has three younger siblings – Princess Isabella, 17, and 13-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

© Getty King Frederik and Queen Mary with their four children

He became Crown Prince in January following his father's accession to the throne and his grandmother Queen Margrethe's abdication.

