Did Kate Middleton take inspiration from Crown Prince Christian with birthday photo of Prince George?
William, Kate and George at Wimbledon and Crown Prince Christian waving from palace balcony© Getty

Did Princess Kate take inspiration from Crown Prince Christian with birthday photo of Prince George?

Crown Prince Christian is heir to the Danish throne

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
38 minutes ago
The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a new photograph of their son, Prince George, in celebration of his 11th birthday on Monday.

The black and white image of George in a suit was markedly different to ones taken of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on their respective birthdays earlier this year, but did Kate take inspiration from the Danish royals?

Royal fans have noticed a striking similarity between a picture released of King Frederik and Queen Mary's son, Crown Prince Christian, on his 18th birthday last October, and the new portrait of Prince George.

The young royals are both dressed smartly, in blazers and trousers, with open-collared shirts, even posing with their hands clasped in a similar manner.

While Queen Mary, 52, did not capture the official images of her son Christian, she has been known to share her own personal snaps of her family.

Crown Prince Christian's 18th birthday portrait and Prince George on his 11th © Franne Voight / The Princess of Wales
Crown Prince Christian's 18th birthday portrait and Prince George on his 11th

Previous birthday portraits of George have been far less formal in the past, with the Prince seen grinning in an England shirt on his sixth birthday in 2019.

However, he and Crown Prince Christian have very similar futures ahead of them, as both will one day be Kings of their respective nations.

Crown Prince Christian's plans

Christian celebrated his high school graduation earlier this month, but the Danish palace is yet to confirm his future plans.

It seems likely that he will undergo military training like his father Frederik at some stage.  

Crown Prince Christian, King Frederik X and Queen Mary meet the press as The Crown Prince Christian of Denmark attends his Graduation Ceremony at Ordrup Gymnasium © Getty
Crown Prince Christian graduated from Ordrup Gymnasium in June

Christian is already preparing for his future role, having made the declaration to abide by the Constitution at a Council of State meeting last November.

He can also act as regent when his parents are abroad or are unable to carry out their constitutional duties.

Prince George's future

Meanwhile, Prince George, will start Year 7 at Lambrook School in Berkshire in September. The youngster sat his first major set of exams last year, which will determine which school he moves to when he is 13. Major contenders are Prince William's old school, Eton College, and Kate's alma mater, Marlborough College.

Prince George, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte walking towards a school© Getty
George, Charlotte and Louis attend Lambrook School

George has long shown an interest in aviation since he was a toddler and William telling a guest at a Buckingham Palace garden party in May that his son is a "potential pilot in the making". Therefore, he could follow in his father's footsteps to join the RAF one day.

Both William and Kate also took gap years before joining the University of St Andrews, if George wishes to continue his formal education beyond secondary school.

Prince George operating a machine at air show© Getty
Prince George has long expressed his interest in aviation

Royal author Robert Hardman believes that George will not carry out full-time royal duties until he's much older and finished with his education.

Prince George sitting in a helicopter with William and Kate in 2016© Getty
Prince George at the air show with William and Kate in 2016

In King Charles III: The Inside Story, he wrote: "Whereas Charles III had his future mapped out without consultation, Prince William had a significant degree of autonomy in his choice of university education, his engagement with the armed forces and his introduction to regular royal duties. He is determined that Prince George should have a similar if not greater involvement in the way he develops his own royal role.

Page of Honour Prince George of Wales and Britain's King Charles III wearing the Imperial state Crown leave Westminster Abbey after the Coronation Ceremonies in central London on May 6, 2023. © Getty
George acted as a page of honour at his grandfather King Charles' coronation

"'There is no expectation that any royal duties are going to kick in until George is well into his twenties,' says a Kensington Palace veteran. 'Before he was even made a page at the Coronation, William and Catherine wanted to ask him if he felt comfortable about it because he was clearly the youngest. It turned out he was keen.'"

