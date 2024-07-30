Luxembourg's newest royal makes public debut at Paris 2024 Olympics

Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg has shared the first glimpse of her royal baby – two months after the birth.

Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa's only daughter appeared at the Paris 2024 Olympics to cheer on Team Luxembourg, alongside her husband, Nicolas Bagory.

The couple's baby girl, Victoire, joined her parents at the event.

The tot, who was born on 14 May in Paris, was in a baby carrier and shaded from the sun by a white muslin.

New mum Alexandra, 33, looked effortlessly cool in a striped top, a denim jacket and a baseball cap, while Nicolas wore a blue T-shirt.

The couple, who married in April 2023, did not release any images of their daughter following her birth.

© Getty Princess Alexandra wore an Elie Saab gown for her religious wedding

The Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg announced the baby's birth in a statement, which read: "The Grand Duke and the Grand Duchess have the great joy of announcing the birth of their granddaughter Victoire, first child of their daughter Alexandra and their son-in-law Nicolas, born this Tuesday, May 14 in Paris. Both mother and child are doing well."

The tot is the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess' eighth grandchild. They welcomed their seventh grandchild in January, with the arrival of Prince Felix and Princess Claire's third child, Prince Balthazar.

© Getty Prince Felix and Princess Claire with their eldest children Princess Amalia and Prince Liam

Felix and Claire are also parents to Princess Amalia and Prince Liam, born in 2014 and 2016 respectively.

Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa's eldest child, Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and his wife, Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie, have two sons, Prince Charles, four, and one-year-old Prince François.

Prince Louis also shares two sons with his former wife, Tessy Antony de Nassau – Prince Gabriel, 18, and Prince Noah, 16.

Royals at the Olympics

The Luxembourg royal family aren't the only European royals to cheer on their respective nation's athletes at the Games.

© Getty Infanta Sofia and Princess Leonor

Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia attended the pre-Olympics gala and the opening ceremony. Their daughters, Princess Leonor, 18, and Infanta Sofia, 17, have also been in the stands at the beach volleyball and table tennis events.

© Getty The Dutch royals at the women's handball match

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, along with their eldest daughters, Princess Catharina-Amalia, 20, and Princess Alexia, 19, cheered on the Dutch athletes at handball, volleyball, swimming and hockey competitions.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: When royals get caught up in the Olympic spirit

Former Olympians Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco have also been spotted at various events throughout the Games so far.

© Getty Princess Anne presented the silver medal to swimmer Adam Peaty

The Princess Royal has also handed out medals to Team GB's equestrian team and swimmer Adam Peaty in the Men's 100m breaststroke final.

LISTEN: Money and the monarchy