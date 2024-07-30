Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal baby makes public debut at Paris 2024 Olympics - see first photo
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Princess Alexandra and Nicolas Bagory at their civil wedding© Getty

Luxembourg's newest royal makes public debut at Paris 2024 Olympics

Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg welcomed her daughter Victoire in May

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg has shared the first glimpse of her royal baby – two months after the birth.

Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa's only daughter appeared at the Paris 2024 Olympics to cheer on Team Luxembourg, alongside her husband, Nicolas Bagory.

The couple's baby girl, Victoire, joined her parents at the event.

The tot, who was born on 14 May in Paris, was in a baby carrier and shaded from the sun by a white muslin.

View post on X

New mum Alexandra, 33, looked effortlessly cool in a striped top, a denim jacket and a baseball cap, while Nicolas wore a blue T-shirt.

The couple, who married in April 2023, did not release any images of their daughter following her birth.

Princess Alexandra wore an Elie Saab gown for her religious wedding© Getty
Princess Alexandra wore an Elie Saab gown for her religious wedding

The Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg announced the baby's birth in a statement, which read: "The Grand Duke and the Grand Duchess have the great joy of announcing the birth of their granddaughter Victoire, first child of their daughter Alexandra and their son-in-law Nicolas, born this Tuesday, May 14 in Paris. Both mother and child are doing well."

The tot is the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess' eighth grandchild. They welcomed their seventh grandchild in January, with the arrival of Prince Felix and Princess Claire's third child, Prince Balthazar.

Princess Amalia, Prince Liam, HRH Prince Felix of Luxembourg and HRH Princess Claire of Luxembourg at Princess Alexandra's wedding© Getty
Prince Felix and Princess Claire with their eldest children Princess Amalia and Prince Liam

Felix and Claire are also parents to Princess Amalia and Prince Liam, born in 2014 and 2016 respectively.

Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa's eldest child, Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and his wife, Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie, have two sons, Prince Charles, four, and one-year-old Prince François.

View post on Instagram
 

Prince Louis also shares two sons with his former wife, Tessy Antony de Nassau – Prince Gabriel, 18, and Prince Noah, 16.

Royals at the Olympics

The Luxembourg royal family aren't the only European royals to cheer on their respective nation's athletes at the Games.

Spanish Crown Princess of Asturias Leonor (R) and Spanish Princess Sofia (L) applaud during the men's table tennis singles round of 32 match© Getty
Infanta Sofia and Princess Leonor

Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia attended the pre-Olympics gala and the opening ceremony. Their daughters, Princess Leonor, 18, and Infanta Sofia, 17, have also been in the stands at the beach volleyball and table tennis events.

Dutch royals at women's handball© Getty
The Dutch royals at the women's handball match

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, along with their eldest daughters, Princess Catharina-Amalia, 20, and Princess Alexia, 19, cheered on the Dutch athletes at handball, volleyball, swimming and hockey competitions.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: When royals get caught up in the Olympic spirit

Former Olympians Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco have also been spotted at various events throughout the Games so far.

Princess Anne presents silver medal to Adam Peaty© Getty
Princess Anne presented the silver medal to swimmer Adam Peaty

The Princess Royal has also handed out medals to Team GB's equestrian team and swimmer Adam Peaty in the Men's 100m breaststroke final.

LISTEN: Money and the monarchy

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More