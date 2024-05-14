Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg welcomes first child - and reveals royal baby's name
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover royalty

Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg welcomes first child - and reveals royal baby's name

The royal, 33, has just celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Nicolas Bagory

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Princess Alexandra has welcomed her first child with her husband, Nicolas Bagory, the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, the palace said: "The Grand Duke and the Grand Duchess have the great joy of announcing the birth of their granddaughter Victoire, first child of their daughter Alexandra and their son-in-law Nicolas, born this Tuesday, May 14 in Paris. Both mother and child are doing well."

While no official photographs have been shared yet, the baby girl is the eighth grandchild for Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa.

The birth of Victoire comes just three weeks after Princess Alexandra, 33, and Nicolas celebrated their first wedding anniversary on 22 April. Alexandra's pregnancy was confirmed by the Grand Ducal Court last December, and her newborn daughter is ninth in line to the Luxembourger throne.

The princess is the fourth and only daughter of the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess. She has three elder brothers – Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume, Prince Felix and Prince Louis, as well as younger brother, Prince Sebastien.

Alexandra, who was raised in the Luxembourg countryside at Fischbach Castle, was previously excluded from the line of succession until 2011, when her father Grand Duke Henri issued absolute primogeniture, meaning that all of his female descendants had the right to be included in line to the throne.  

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Meet the future kings and queens

Princess Alexandra and Nicolas Bagory's wedding

Professional linguist Princess Alexandra married Paris-based businessman Nicolas Bagory in a civil ceremony in Luxembourg on 22 April 2023. A religious wedding also took place at Saint Trophyme church in Bormes-Les-Mimosas, France just a few days later.

woman waving in white outfit with man in suit © Getty
Alexandra and Nicolas at their civil wedding

The royal bride wore separates by Belgian label, Natan, for her civil ceremony. And for the religious service, Alexandra wowed in an Elie Saab, which featured a criss-crossed bodice and an A-line silhouette.

Princess Alexandra wore an Elie Saab gown for her religious wedding© Getty
Princess Alexandra wore an Elie Saab gown for her religious wedding

Who are Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa's other grandchildren?

Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie have two sons, Prince Charles, four, and one-year-old Prince François.

View post on Instagram
 

Prince Felix and his wife, Princess Claire, welcomed their third child, Prince Balthazar, in January. They are also parents to Princess Amalia, nine, and Prince Liam, seven.

Princess Amalia, Prince Liam, HRH Prince Felix of Luxembourg and HRH Princess Claire of Luxembourg at Princess Alexandra's wedding© Getty
Princess Claire and Prince Felix with their eldest children, Princess Amalia and Prince Liam

Prince Louis shares two sons with his former wife, Tessy Antony de Nassau – Prince Gabriel, 18, and Prince Gabriel, 16.

Prince Louis with his sons, Prince Gabriel and Prince Noah© Getty
Prince Louis with his sons, Prince Gabriel and Prince Noah

Henri became Grand Duke of Luxembourg in 2000, following his father Grand Duke Jean's abdication. 

LISTEN: Why Archie and Lilibet didn't join Harry and Meghan on Nigeria tour

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more