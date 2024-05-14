Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg welcomes first child - and reveals royal baby's name

Princess Alexandra has welcomed her first child with her husband, Nicolas Bagory, the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, the palace said: "The Grand Duke and the Grand Duchess have the great joy of announcing the birth of their granddaughter Victoire, first child of their daughter Alexandra and their son-in-law Nicolas, born this Tuesday, May 14 in Paris. Both mother and child are doing well."

While no official photographs have been shared yet, the baby girl is the eighth grandchild for Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa.

The birth of Victoire comes just three weeks after Princess Alexandra, 33, and Nicolas celebrated their first wedding anniversary on 22 April. Alexandra's pregnancy was confirmed by the Grand Ducal Court last December, and her newborn daughter is ninth in line to the Luxembourger throne.

The princess is the fourth and only daughter of the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess. She has three elder brothers – Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume, Prince Felix and Prince Louis, as well as younger brother, Prince Sebastien.

Alexandra, who was raised in the Luxembourg countryside at Fischbach Castle, was previously excluded from the line of succession until 2011, when her father Grand Duke Henri issued absolute primogeniture, meaning that all of his female descendants had the right to be included in line to the throne.

Princess Alexandra and Nicolas Bagory's wedding

Professional linguist Princess Alexandra married Paris-based businessman Nicolas Bagory in a civil ceremony in Luxembourg on 22 April 2023. A religious wedding also took place at Saint Trophyme church in Bormes-Les-Mimosas, France just a few days later.

© Getty Alexandra and Nicolas at their civil wedding

The royal bride wore separates by Belgian label, Natan, for her civil ceremony. And for the religious service, Alexandra wowed in an Elie Saab, which featured a criss-crossed bodice and an A-line silhouette.

© Getty Princess Alexandra wore an Elie Saab gown for her religious wedding

Who are Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa's other grandchildren?

Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie have two sons, Prince Charles, four, and one-year-old Prince François.

Prince Felix and his wife, Princess Claire, welcomed their third child, Prince Balthazar, in January. They are also parents to Princess Amalia, nine, and Prince Liam, seven.

© Getty Princess Claire and Prince Felix with their eldest children, Princess Amalia and Prince Liam

Prince Louis shares two sons with his former wife, Tessy Antony de Nassau – Prince Gabriel, 18, and Prince Gabriel, 16.

© Getty Prince Louis with his sons, Prince Gabriel and Prince Noah

Henri became Grand Duke of Luxembourg in 2000, following his father Grand Duke Jean's abdication.

