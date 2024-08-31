King Charles marks special anniversary during royal first in Scotland - see photos

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles marks special anniversary during royal first in Scotland
King Charles in between flowers© Getty

Prince William's father headed out for an engagement in Aberdeen

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
King Charles got back to nature on Saturday as he opened the Royal Horticultural Society Aberdeen's Summer Flower Show. 

The monarch, 75, headed to Duthie Park on a special day for the show as it marked its 200th anniversary. 

King Charles cutting ribbon© Getty
King Charles opened the Royal Horticultural Society of Aberdeen's 200th Flower Show

The outing also marked an important milestone for the King as it was his first visit since becoming the RHSA Patron.

King Charles receiving flowers from Charlotte Keith, 5, from Portlethen© Getty
King Charles receives flowers from Charlotte Keith, 5, from Portlethen

The special role was previously held by the late Queen who inherited it from her father King George VI.

King Charles meeting members of the public © Getty
King Charles met members of the public during the visit to the Royal Horticultural Society

Upon arrival, Charles was met with the sound of bagpipes and was received by Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeen David Cameron.

King Charles viewing the flower displays© Getty
King Charles viewed the flower displays with Brian Grant

His Majesty was then joined by Brian Grant, Chairman of the RHSA, as he met exhibitors, RHSA members, and members of the public.

King Charles and chairman Brian Grant view the vegetable competition © Getty
King Charles and chairman Brian Grant view the vegetable competition

The day also offered a chance for the royal to view beautiful floral displays and see vegetables entered in the National Vegetable Society Scottish Group vegetable competition.

The King's love of nature 

charles and camilla laughing on isles of scilly © Getty
The King likes to get out in nature

Time in nature is important to Prince William's father. He has a passion for conservation - something which was incorporated into the new currency which features designs related to flora and fauna found across Britain.

At the time of the coronation last May, Natural England announced the creation of a King’s Series of National Nature Reserves across the UK.

King Charles and Queen Camilla waving from palace balcony on coronation day© Getty
The King's coronation turned a corner for his conservation work

At the time of the announcement, Tony Juniper, Chair of Natural England, said: "For more than five decades our King has been at the forefront of thinking about the need to restore our depleted natural world. He has highlighted the vital importance of sustainable agriculture, questions of water security, solutions to climate change and the urgency of moving to a circular economy inspired by nature."

King Charles' time in Scotland

Prince Charles in the grounds of Balmoral Castle on his 30th birthday in 1978© Getty
Charles goes to Balmoral every summer

The King has spent time in Scotland throughout the summer alongside his wife Queen Camilla, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children.

Children dancing in front of a crowd© Getty
King Charles attended The 2024 Mey Highland Games at John O'Groats Park

DISCOVER:  Princess Anne set to represent King Charles on poignant overseas trip

His time spent at Balmoral included attending the Mey Highlands Games and a visit to a giant peat bog in Caithness that has recently been given UNESCO World Heritage site status.

