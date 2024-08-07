Romantic royals in Paris: From King Charles and Queen Camilla to Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

With its elegance, charm and gastronomic bounty, Paris is a go-to destination for many royals.

The French capital has played host to a roster of royals over the years, including the likes of King Charles and Queen Camilla, Monaco's Princess Charlene and Prince Albert and Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kate And William's Favourite Holiday Destinations

As the 2024 Olympic Games rumble on, join us as we take a trip down memory lane and unearth our favourite snapshots of royals looking decidedly romantic in the 'City of Love.'

© Getty Images King Charles and Queen Camilla The monarch and his wife couldn't contain their joy back in 2023 as they toured one of the city's most beautiful markets: Le Marche aux Fleurs Reine Elizabeth II. Braving the rain, the pair looked positively Parisian as they explored the technicolour flowers with their trusty umbrellas.



© Getty Images Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Sarah Ferguson's daughter Princess Beatrice looked totally smitten in 2019 at the wedding of Olympia Von Arco-Zinneberg to the great-great-great nephew of Napoleon I, Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon Bonaparte. She posed with her then-fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi – and the couple looked oh-so chic in their glad rags with Beatrice rocking a printed floral dress and a wide-brimmed hat whilst Edoardo looked debonair in a morning suit.

© Getty Images Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco Monegasque royals Princess Charlene and Prince Albert travelled to Paris in July ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games. They took the opportunity to pose in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower, choosing to hold hands in a sweet display of affection. Did you spot Charlene's noteworthy accessory? Throwing her support behind France's fashion houses, the mother-of-two carried a Louis Vuitton 'Capucines Silver Holographic Alligator Leather' handbag.



© Getty Images King Felipe and Queen Letizia Spanish royals King Felipe and Queen Letizia were all smiles as they stepped out to attend a meeting with former French President, Francois Hollande, back in June 2015. The pair, who tied the knot in 2004, sweetly linked arms as they exited the Elysee Palace located in the grand 8th arrondissement.



© Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Windsor The Duke of Windsor, formerly King Edward VIII, and his wife Wallis Simpson, enjoyed a romantic twirl at Le Lido on the Champs Elysees in December 1955. Paris was home to the couple for an impressive 30 years, with Edward and Wallis renting a majestic mansion in the Bois de Boulogne, known as 'Villa Windsor'.



© Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip The late Queen and her husband Prince Philip looked every inch the Parisian film stars in 1957 as they attended a glittering gala event during their state visit. Queen Elizabeth II dazzled in a white sequin-clad gown which she teamed with a cloud-like fur shrug, while Philip looked smart in a tuxedo.



© Getty Images King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark had a rare PDA moment in Paris following a reception for foreign leaders ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games. Dressed rather aptly in navy, red and cream, the royal couple could be seen supporting each other with a tender hand to the lower back.



© Getty Images King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima exuded Parisian elegance in 2016 as they posed ahead of a dinner at the Petit Palais. Maxima made a bold statement in a retro printed dress, while King Willem-Alexander donned a smart suit and a bow tie.

