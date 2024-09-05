Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William shares first message since children's return to school
Prince William shares first message since summer break with Princess Kate and children

The Prince of Wales is set to resume his royal duties

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
The Prince of Wales shared he is "looking forward" to his first public engagement since his summer break with his wife, Kate, and their three children.

Prince William, 42, will tour a ground-breaking homelessness exhibition featuring art created by former rough sleepers on Thursday.

Ahead of their outing, the future King reposted a video about the display on the Prince and Princess of Wales's official Instagram account, writing: "Looking forward to today's visit @homewardsuk's Homelessness: Reframed exhibition at @saatchi_gallery."

 The Prince's Homewards initiative, which he launched in June 2023, aims to eradicate homelessness and is the driving force behind the new art exhibition.

The display features sculptures, photographs and everyday objects given a new life by artists, who may have experienced homelessness, in a bid to tell personal stories and give a fresh perspective on the issue.

The exhibition, which runs until 20 September, includes work from world-renowned photographer Rankin as well as up and coming artists.

During his visit William will meet some of the creatives and chat to some of the young people who helped make the artwork from doors.

Prince William in Belfast to launch Homewards© Pool
William toured the UK to launch his Homewards initiative in 2023

Award-winning social justice artist David Tovey created Home 2013, a shed-like structure made from scraps of metal and panels from a Peugeot 206, the model of car the artist lived in for six months.

Mick Clarke, chief executive of homelessness charity, The Passage, said Mr Tovey had used the charity's services and now hosted art classes at one of its residential projects.

He added: "What I love about the Reframed exhibition is this gives an opportunity again to put a spotlight on how we've got to get homelessness away from something society thinks is inevitable and something that we manage, to something that can be prevented from happening."

The Passage, which William supports as royal patron, helped the Homewards team find artists for the exhibition, and its chief executive added: "You have this exhibition where it’s taking people on the journey of homelessness and the trauma people have been through, but also the positivity coming out the other end."

The Prince's engagement comes after his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, returned to their classrooms at Lambrook this week after the school summer holidays. 

William and Kate spent the break at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, as well as joining the King and Queen at Balmoral in Scotland.

