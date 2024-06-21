Princess Kate shares most fun beach photo of her children yet to mark Prince William's 42nd birthday

The Princess of Wales paid tribute to her husband, the Prince of Wales, on his 42nd birthday as Kensington Palace shared a fun new photograph of Prince William with his children.

The image, taken by Kate on a beach in Norfolk last month, shows the future king grinning as he jumps off a sand dune with Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, nine, and six-year-old Prince Louis.

The personal message from the Princess read: “Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much!” She signed it off with "Cx".

While Prince William will no doubt be marking his birthday in private with his wife the Princess of Wales and their three children, public tributes were shared by members of the royal family online.

The King's account was one of the first to post, with a photo showing a smiling William as a baby with his father Charles in 1982.

The caption read: "Happy Birthday to The Prince of Wales!"

The special day comes shortly after Prince William attended England's second game at the EUROS. He was joined by King Frederik of Denmark to watch England's draw against Denmark.

It's been a busy time for Prince William of late, having flown to Germany for the game just days after attending Royal Ascot with his in-laws Michael and Carole Middleton and the annual Garter Day service.

On Saturday, Prince William also accompanied his wife the Princess of Wales at Trooping the Colour in what was her first public appearance this year and since her cancer diagnosis.

The couple, who looked happy and relaxed, were joined by their three children.

In her statement confirming that she would be appearing at Trooping the Colour the day before, Kate referenced her husband and his support through her diagnosis.

"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months," she wrote. "It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times."

In her message, Kate also confirmed her hopes to "join a few public engagements over the summer" but has, naturally, not yet specified when these will be.

