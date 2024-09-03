Prince William and Princess Kate's summer family trips revealed

Like many parents and carers across the UK, the Prince and Princess of Wales are preparing their three children for their return to school this week.

Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, will be back in their classrooms at Lambrook School in Berkshire, where they will now start in Year 7, Year 5 and Year 2 respectively.

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales will resume his royal duties on Thursday as he visits the Homelessness: Reframed exhibition at the Saatchi Gallery in London, a display which gives artists affected by homelessness a chance to share their stories.

Prince William, 42, launched his Homewards initiative last year, which aims to end homelessness for good.

It is not yet known when Kate, 42, will return to public life amid her ongoing cancer treatment. She has made two major public appearances this year – at Trooping the Colour in June and the Wimbledon men's final in July.

During the children's summer holidays, William and Kate have enjoyed some quality family time, including two different trips.

© Getty Kate on the balcony with daughter Charlotte at Trooping the Colour

Firstly, the Waleses have spent time at their Norfolk abode, Anmer Hall, which is close to the King's Sandringham estate.

A bearded William and Kate appeared in a video message to congratulate Team GB after their Paris 2024 Olympic success, which was filmed in Norfolk. Watch their video message below…

WATCH: William and Kate's congratulatory message for Team GB

The couple and their children were also spotted enjoying a nerf gun battle at Bear Grylls' Gone Wild festival at nearby Holkham Hall in August.

The family-of-five then joined Charles and Camilla at Balmoral for Their Majesties' annual summer retreat at his Scottish residence.

© James Veysey/Shutterstock Kate was joined by Charlotte and sister, Pippa, at Wimbledon

William, Kate and George were spotted attending the Sunday service at Crathie Kirk church over the August Bank Holiday weekend, with the Princess donning a checked coat and a feathered hat as she sat in the passenger seat.

William also attended the funeral of his late maternal uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, at St Mary's Church in Snettisham, Norfolk on 28 August. The Prince was briefly reunited with his brother, Prince Harry, who discreetly flew into the UK from California.

© Getty William will resume his royal duties on Thursday

Harry is set to make a solo trip to New York this month, to carry out engagements with some of his charities and patronages.

Meanwhile, William's Earthshot Prize Innovation summit will also take place in New York on 24 September, coinciding within a similar timeframe to Harry's visit.

However, HELLO! understands that while William travelled to the US city last year for the event, he will not be in attendance at the 2024 summit.