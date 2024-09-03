Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William and Kate Middleton's summer family trips revealed as children head back to school
Subscribe
Prince William and Kate Middleton's summer family trips revealed as children head back to school
William, Kate and children at Platinum Jubilee 2022© Getty

Prince William and Princess Kate's summer family trips revealed

The Prince and Princess of Wales have enjoyed family time with their children

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Like many parents and carers across the UK, the Prince and Princess of Wales are preparing their three children for their return to school this week.

Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, will be back in their classrooms at Lambrook School in Berkshire, where they will now start in Year 7, Year 5 and Year 2 respectively.

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales will resume his royal duties on Thursday as he visits the Homelessness: Reframed exhibition at the Saatchi Gallery in London, a display which gives artists affected by homelessness a chance to share their stories.

Prince William, 42, launched his Homewards initiative last year, which aims to end homelessness for good.

It is not yet known when Kate, 42, will return to public life amid her ongoing cancer treatment. She has made two major public appearances this year – at Trooping the Colour in June and the Wimbledon men's final in July.

During the children's summer holidays, William and Kate have enjoyed some quality family time, including two different trips.

The Princess of Wales with Princess Charlotte during Trooping the Colour 2024 © Getty
Kate on the balcony with daughter Charlotte at Trooping the Colour

Firstly, the Waleses have spent time at their Norfolk abode, Anmer Hall, which is close to the King's Sandringham estate.

A bearded William and Kate appeared in a video message to congratulate Team GB after their Paris 2024 Olympic success, which was filmed in Norfolk. Watch their video message below…

WATCH: William and Kate's congratulatory message for Team GB

The couple and their children were also spotted enjoying a nerf gun battle at Bear Grylls' Gone Wild festival at nearby Holkham Hall in August.

The family-of-five then joined Charles and Camilla at Balmoral for Their Majesties' annual summer retreat at his Scottish residence.

Pippa Middleton and Princess Charlotte look up at Kate at Wimbledon© James Veysey/Shutterstock
Kate was joined by Charlotte and sister, Pippa, at Wimbledon

William, Kate and George were spotted attending the Sunday service at Crathie Kirk church over the August Bank Holiday weekend, with the Princess donning a checked coat and a feathered hat as she sat in the passenger seat.

William also attended the funeral of his late maternal uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, at St Mary's Church in Snettisham, Norfolk on 28 August. The Prince was briefly reunited with his brother, Prince Harry, who discreetly flew into the UK from California.

Prince William in a light blue jacket and shirt inside a football stadium© Getty
William will resume his royal duties on Thursday

Harry is set to make a solo trip to New York this month, to carry out engagements with some of his charities and patronages.

Meanwhile, William's Earthshot Prize Innovation summit will also take place in New York on 24 September, coinciding within a similar timeframe to Harry's visit.

However, HELLO! understands that while William travelled to the US city last year for the event, he will not be in attendance at the 2024 summit.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More