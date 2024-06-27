George, Charlotte and Louis show 'genuine joy' and 'warm' bond with Prince William

The Prince and Princess of Wales's priority is their children and they work their royal duties around school runs, bedtime and half-term holidays.

It has been a difficult year for the Wales family, given Kate's abdominal surgery and cancer diagnosis, with Prince William temporarily scaling down his engagements to be there to support his wife and children.

Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, share a close-knit relationship with their parents, sharing similar interests and personality traits. And in another significant milestone, it was for dad William's 42nd birthday last Friday that they shared their very first social media post.

A shot taken by mum Kate showed William jumping in the air with George, Charlotte and Louis on a beach in Norfolk, and a body language expert has said that the photograph showed "connectedness, unity and bonding" and "genuine joy".

Noor Hibbert, Celebrity Mindset Coach and Body Language Expert, tells HELLO!: "This photo offers a delightful glimpse into their family dynamics. The image showcases a joyful and relaxed family moment, which is very significant given their current circumstances with Prince William, particularly having to deal with both his father and wife being unwell."

The foursome were holding hands and beaming from ear to ear as they jumped off the sand dunes.

© The Princess of Wales The Princess of Wales took this fun photo of William with the kids in Norfolk

Noor says: "This type of interaction is often seen as a positive indicator of a close and affectionate relationship between a parent and their children, which I feel has probably only been strengthened as they navigate Kate's illness.

"The simple act of holding each other's hands shows connectedness, unity and bonding and is a physical expression of their togetherness during what has been an emotionally challenging time."

The action shot received praise from royal watchers with many hailing it the "best" photograph that has ever been taken of William and his children.

© Getty William was spotted tickling Louis' ears at Trooping the Colour

Noor adds of George, Charlotte and Louis: "The children are displaying signs of genuine joy. Their facial expressions and body language indicate that they feel at ease and happy in their father's presence, further emphasising the warmth of their family environment.

"This informal and spontaneous moment contrasts with the often formal and restrained public appearances typical of royal family members, making the image particularly endearing and relatable to the public."

Royal Swifties

Just hours after the sweet family snap was released by Kensington Palace, William took his eldest children, George and Charlotte, to Taylor Swift's Eras tour concert at Wembley Stadium.

The trio were joined by William's cousin, Zara Tindall, and her husband Mike in their box, as the future king showcased his best dad dancing to Shake It Off...

And George and Charlotte were lucky enough to meet the singer herself as they posed for a snap with Taylor backstage.

