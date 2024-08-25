Princess Kate reunites with royal family members in surprise Balmoral appearance

The Princess of Wales was pictured at Crathie Kirk on the Balmoral estate alongside her husband, Prince William, and son Prince George. Marking her first appearance at the Scottish church since confirming her cancer diagnosis in March, Kate, 42, was on hand to attend a Sunday service.

© PETER JOLLY NORTHPIX Princess Kate wore a brown check coat and a fedora for the Sunday service

Pictured arriving at Crathie Kirk, the mum-of-three put on an elegant display, stepping out in a brown check print coat from Holland Cooper and a fedora hat adorned with feathers. With her chestnut locks flowing freely, Kate accessorised with gold statement earrings.

© PETER JOLLY NORTHPIX Prince William drove Princess Kate and Prince George to the church

A family affair, the Wales' were joined by King Charles and Queen Camilla, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, James, Earl of Wessex, and Sir Tim Laurence.

© PETER JOLLY NORTHPIX King Charles and Queen Camilla were also in attendance

Prince William and Princess Kate are currently in Scotland to join the King on his annual summer break at Balmoral. In the past, the couple and their three children have been known to fly economy to Inverness Airport.

Prior to their travels, William and Kate had been spending time at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, close to the Sandringham estate, which is where the Princess recorded a video August.

Sharing a message to congratulate Team GB on all their hard work at the Paris Olympics, William and Kate posted a video shot on the grounds of their royal residence. "Congratulations to Team GB," a beaming Kate said to the camera. "Well done on all you've achieved. You've been an inspiration to us all," added William.

Appearing in good spirits, Kate wore a white and navy striped T-shirt, while William proudly wore a Team GB polo. Following the video's release on August 11, Kate has been keeping out of the spotlight, although the Wales family were spotted at Bear Grylls' Go Wild festival at Holkham Hall earlier this month, where they enjoyed a Nerf gun battle.

© Getty Princess Kate is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy

The Princess, who is still undergoing preventative chemotherapy, has made fewer public appearances this year, attending Trooping the Colour in June and the Men's Wimbledon final in July.

© James Whatling The mum-of-three joined her family at Trooping the Colour in June

Kate began treatment in February and by June had confirmed that she was making "good progress," candidly adding that she has "good days and bad days". Noting that she had been working from home, the 42-year-old said: "I am not out of the woods yet".

"My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home," explained the royal.