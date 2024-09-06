The late Queen to be honoured with monument in touching location

Two years after her death, plans to build a new national memorial to Queen Elizabeth II in London have been announced.

The Queen Elizabeth II Memorial, which "will reflect the late monarch's extraordinary life of service and provide space for pause and reflection", will be located in St James's Park – a site chosen for its historical significance and personal connection to Her Late Majesty, as well as its proximity to the ceremonial route of The Mall, along which she travelled so many times during her 70-year reign.

The site will include the area of the park adjacent to The Mall at Marlborough Gate, and land surrounding the pathway down to the lake, including the Blue Bridge. It is also close to Buckingham Palace - the monarch's official residence – as well as the Commonwealth headquarters, and statues of Elizabeth's parents King George VI and Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother.

The announcement was made at the weekend, on the eve of the second anniversary of Her Late Majesty's death on 8 September, following a consultation between The Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee, an advisory body made up of government officials and members of the royal household, with members of the public, experts and stakeholders.

Artists and designers will be invited to submit design proposals later this year and recommendations will be presented to the King and the Prime Minister. The final design is expected to be announced in 2026 – Queen Elizabeth's hundredth birthday year.

Polling by YouGov found the majority of the public supports a memorial to our longest reigning monarch being located in the capital, but the government is to fund further memorial projects in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Queen Elizabeth's former private secretary Lord Janvrin, who chairs the committee, said: "The Mall and St James's Park at the ceremonial heart of our capital provides a location closely identified with so many events of the late Queen's life. It is a fitting site for the national memorial in her honour to remember and celebrate her extraordinary contribution to our lives throughout her long reign."

Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer said: "Queen Elizabeth II's enduring legacy of service and devotion to our country will never be forgotten. The national memorial will be located in St James’s Park, right in the heart of the capital providing everyone with a place to honour the Late Queen and connect with the shared history we cherish."