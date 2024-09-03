In 6 photos: Royals serving Hollywood glam at James Bond premieres

The British royal family boasts a deep-rooted connection with the James Bond franchise. The royals are mentioned in several of the novels, and who can forget Queen Elizabeth II's iconic cameo alongside Daniel Craig in the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics?



Appearing on HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast, writer and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth revealed: "She told me that when they used to go on the Royal Yacht Britannia as a family in the summer, the treat of the holiday was always having the new James Bond film show in the cinema on the yacht… She loved James Bond."

© Getty Images The Queen shaking hands with Daniel Craig at the Royal Premiere for the 21st Bond film 'Casino Royale' in 2006

Beyond this, almost every Bond film has been attended by at least one member of the Firm.

As the anticipation builds for the unveiling of the latest 007 agent, join HELLO! as we take a trip down memory lane and swoon over some of the royals' glitziest moments at James Bond premieres.

The royal family's OG James Bond fan! Queen Elizabeth II looked positively regal in 1967 as she stepped out to attend the premiere of You Only Live Twice at the Odeon, Leicester Square. For the star-studded occasion, the late monarch sparkled in an embroidered A-line dress, white opera gloves and a glittering tiara.



2/ 6 © Getty Images Princess Kate In 2021, the Princess of Wales quite literally struck sartorial gold when she stepped out on the red carpet wearing a breathtaking metallic gown from Jenny Packham. For the No Time To Die world premiere at Royal Albert Hall, the mother-of-three spruced up her sequin frock with a pair of gold disc earrings and matching gold heels. Oozing old Hollywood glamour, Kate rounded off her look with a gravity-defying hairdo.



3/ 6 © Getty Images Princess Diana Princess Diana's red-carpet outfits were truly in a league of their own. In 1985, Prince William and Prince Harry's mother resembled a Grecian goddess during the premiere of A View to a Kill. Dressed to impress, Diana donned an iridescent silver lamé dress complete with long sleeves and an elegant open back. Her frock was designed by Bruce Oldfield who continues to work with the likes of Queen Camilla and Duchess Sophie.



4/ 6 © Getty Images Queen Camilla Queen Camilla wowed in crushed purple velvet at the 2012 premiere of Skyfall held at the Royal Albert Hall in London. For a cohesive look, the royal elevated her sumptuous frock with a pair of amethyst earrings and a statement heart necklace in silver and purple.



5/ 6 © Getty Images Princess Kate The Princess of Wales was a vision in sky blue back in 2015 as she joined her husband Prince William at the world premiere of Spectre. For the glamorous occasion, Kate donned an achingly beautiful Jenny Packham floor-length gown complete with long sheer sleeves, a billowing skirt and a gem-encrusted waistband. Her chic dress also featured a keyhole detail at the back for an element of surprise. Completing her look were an array of sparkling silver accessories.



6/ 6 © Getty Images Princess Diana Princess Diana nailed Bond glamour once again in 1987 at the premiere of The Living Daylights. Ramping up the glitz, Diana rocked a strapless Emanuel dress crafted from voluminous chiffon fabric. Her statement frock featured a smattering of golden motifs and a fashion-forward bodice with a dropped waistline.

