The British royal family boasts a deep-rooted connection with the James Bond franchise. The royals are mentioned in several of the novels, and who can forget Queen Elizabeth II's iconic cameo alongside Daniel Craig in the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics?
Appearing on HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast, writer and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth revealed: "She told me that when they used to go on the Royal Yacht Britannia as a family in the summer, the treat of the holiday was always having the new James Bond film show in the cinema on the yacht… She loved James Bond."
Beyond this, almost every Bond film has been attended by at least one member of the Firm.
You may also like
As the anticipation builds for the unveiling of the latest 007 agent, join HELLO! as we take a trip down memory lane and swoon over some of the royals' glitziest moments at James Bond premieres.
1/6
In 6 photos: Royals serving Hollywood glam at James Bond premieres
The royal family's OG James Bond fan! Queen Elizabeth II looked positively regal in 1967 as she stepped out to attend the premiere of You Only Live Twice at the Odeon, Leicester Square.
For the star-studded occasion, the late monarch sparkled in an embroidered A-line dress, white opera gloves and a glittering tiara.
2/6
Princess Kate
In 2021, the Princess of Wales quite literally struck sartorial gold when she stepped out on the red carpet wearing a breathtaking metallic gown from Jenny Packham.
For the No Time To Die world premiere at Royal Albert Hall, the mother-of-three spruced up her sequin frock with a pair of gold disc earrings and matching gold heels.
Oozing old Hollywood glamour, Kate rounded off her look with a gravity-defying hairdo.
3/6
Princess Diana
Princess Diana's red-carpet outfits were truly in a league of their own. In 1985, Prince William and Prince Harry's mother resembled a Grecian goddess during the premiere of A View to a Kill.
Dressed to impress, Diana donned an iridescent silver lamé dress complete with long sleeves and an elegant open back. Her frock was designed by Bruce Oldfield who continues to work with the likes of Queen Camilla and Duchess Sophie.
4/6
Queen Camilla
Queen Camilla wowed in crushed purple velvet at the 2012 premiere of Skyfall held at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
For a cohesive look, the royal elevated her sumptuous frock with a pair of amethyst earrings and a statement heart necklace in silver and purple.
5/6
Princess Kate
The Princess of Wales was a vision in sky blue back in 2015 as she joined her husband Prince William at the world premiere of Spectre.
For the glamorous occasion, Kate donned an achingly beautiful Jenny Packham floor-length gown complete with long sheer sleeves, a billowing skirt and a gem-encrusted waistband.
Her chic dress also featured a keyhole detail at the back for an element of surprise. Completing her look were an array of sparkling silver accessories.
6/6
Princess Diana
Princess Diana nailed Bond glamour once again in 1987 at the premiere of The Living Daylights. Ramping up the glitz, Diana rocked a strapless Emanuel dress crafted from voluminous chiffon fabric.
Her statement frock featured a smattering of golden motifs and a fashion-forward bodice with a dropped waistline.
LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!
If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…
What is it?
Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.