Sarah Ferguson shares update on late Queen's corgis Sandy and Muick

Sarah, Duchess of York has shared a sweet update regarding the late Queen Elizabeth II's beloved corgis, Sandy and Muick.



Taking to Instagram on International Dog Day, the mother-of-two, 64, uploaded a wholesome snapshot of herself bonding with her two furry friends whom she inherited from the late monarch following her death in September 2022.

In her caption, Sarah wrote: "Wishing you and all your furry friends a Happy #InternationalDogDay. For all the unconditional love, loyalty, and joy they bring into our lives, Sandy and Muick will be getting an extra treat on their special day!"

Sarah's post prompted an outpouring of touching messages in the comments section. One royal fan gushed: "Thank you for taking care of the queen's dogs that meant so much to her," while a second noted: "They look so happy with you!!" and a third added: "Awwww glad to see they're doing well."

© Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II owned 30 corgis in her lifetime

The canine duo once belonged to Queen Elizabeth II who became synonymous with corgis during her 70-year long reign. During her lifetime, she owned 30 corgis, each with their own unique name. Aside from Sandy and Muick, she was once also a proud owner to Willow, Dookie, Honey, Berry and Linnet.

This isn't the first time Sarah has shared a corgi update with her fans. In November 2023, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice's mother spoke about welcoming Sandy and Muick into her home, Royal Lodge.

During an appearance on This Morning, Sarah spoke to 'The Dogfather' Graeme Hall about how she made the transition for her two pet dogs as smooth as possible. "We started off, at night we kept them away so they had their own beds and mats and everything perfect [for them]," she said.

© Getty Images The mother-of-two took on Sandy and Muick following the late monarch's death in 2022

Elsewhere, Sarah revealed how a year later, her pet pooches started to feel more at home. Opening up, she shared: "And they're really settling in well now. Although I've noticed Muick needs to see Graeme."

Inside Royal Lodge

Sarah resides at Royal Lodge in Windsor with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew. They have continued to live in separate wings of the property since 2008.

Their sprawling property boasts an impressive 30 rooms, including seven bedrooms, a saloon and a chapel called The Royal Chapel of All Saints.

© Getty Images The rarely-seen chapel on the grounds of Royal Lodge

It has been reported that King Charles has recently put pressure on his brother Andrew to vacate the property, after Andrew allegedly neglected to pay for its £500,000 upkeep per year which has resulted in damp issues and crumbling brickwork.

According to The Times, the Prince signed a 73-year lease with the Crown Estate in 2003, which stated that he has a responsibility to "repair, renew, uphold, clean and keep in repair and where necessary rebuild" the property.

His ex-wife Sarah was quizzed by Samara García Mendez from ¡HOLA! TV about the eviction in 2023, though she casually shut down the rumours.

Responding to reports that she and Andrew will be moving into Frogmore Cottage instead, Sarah replied: "Don't always believe what you read."