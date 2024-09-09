Princess of Wales grants unprecedented access into George, Charlotte and Louis' Norfolk summer in new video

The Princess of Wales shared the upsetting news that she had been diagnosed with cancer in March.

At the time, the Princess sat alone as she explained that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy, with a hopeful yet sombre message.

But now, marking the beginning of her phased return to public-facing duties, Kate has released a joyful video shot at the Wales family's private Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, confirming that she has completed her treatment.

© Will Warr Princess Kate has felt the love of her family

The video features her husband Prince William, and their children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, enjoying their private summer on their Norfolk estate, hiking through a sunlit forest, with the children taking centre stage and checking the camera is filming as they sit down for a picnic. Watch the video below...

Summer pursuits at Anmer Hall

The beautiful video sees Princess Kate push her youngest son on a rope swing in their garden, with Prince Louis proving his bravery, standing up on the swing as his mother pushes him higher and higher.

© Kensington Palace

Prince Louis's adventurous streak is on display too, as he climbs atop a pile of logs, scrambling to the top as well as scaling a lofty tree in the forest.

© Kensington Palace Princess Kate and Prince Louis play on their rope swing

Not to miss out on the coastal location of their home, Princes George and Louis frolic in and out of the waves, while Princesses Charlotte steers clear of the sea.

Later in the clip, the Wales family, along with Princess Kate's parents Michael and Carole Middleton, play a game of cards, as the Princess of Wales narrates the video, thanking those around her, including her parents and children for their support.

© Kensington Palace

"William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling."

As she walks through an overgrown field, Princess Kate signs off her note with a message of hope, telling viewers: "To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright."

As her emotional voiceover comes to a close, the charming video ends with a montage of the Wales family strolling through a golden-hued field, holding hands and cuddling.

Another beautiful family moment sees Prince William and Princess Kate lie down among the sand dunes, as Prince William lovingly plants a kiss on his wife's head.

© Will Warr Prince William and Kate have shared personal footage

Though the video shares a story of happiness and laughter, Princess Kate does note it has been "incredibly tough for us as a family."

On how her diagnosis impacted Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the royal shared: "The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you."

© Will Warr The royal has entered a 'new phase of recovery'

The clip sees her hold each of her children close, stroking Prince George's back and whispering support into Charlotte's ear, while Prince Louis leans on his dad for support, sitting atop his lap at home.

Future plans

Though Princess Kate notes that staying cancer-free is her focus, she says she is "looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months."

We're so happy to see Princess Kate and her family feeling positive and looking to the future.

