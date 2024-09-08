Prince William and Princess Kate hire additional support as the Princess of Wales' return details revealed – see more

Prince William and Princess Kate are expanding the team at Kensington Palace, as a notice was posted via the household's website.

© Max Mumby/Indigo The royal couple are adding to their communications team

The royal couple are hiring a senior communications officer. The description reads: "The successful candidate will lead on communications plans for Their Royal Highnesses' engagements and support on the delivery of communications strategies to promote their key projects. The role will also involve responding to media enquiries on matters related to The Prince and Princess and their family."

Travel between royal residences in the UK and travel abroad is required for the full-time role, although it will usually be based at Kensington Palace. The candidate must also be able to "handle sensitive information with tact and discretion at all times".

Following the news of Kate's shock cancer diagnosis, the question of her return to royal duties has frequently been raised.

A new report from The Sunday Times has revealed that the mum-of-three hopes to attend the Cenotaph in Whitehall for the National Service of Remembrance in November, and that she may attend her Together at Christmas concert, held annually and televised from Westminster Abbey.

© Getty Princess Kate and Prince George were a dapper pair as they attended the 2022 service

The Princess has had a restful summer at Anmer Hall in Norfolk with Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, and is understood to be having a few meetings at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor as she does some work from home.

Despite this, there is no formal set date for her return to official duties as yet, and the 42-year-old is not expected to attend the Earthshot Prize in November alongside her husband.

© Shutterstock The couple usually attend the awards together

However, the Princess has remained supportive of her charitable works in the interim, and in the video sharing news of her cancer diagnosis, said: "My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able."

On 6 September, Princess Kate posted via Instagram, writing: "Delighted to welcome @DwayneFields as the new UK Chief Scout. The Scouts is such an incredible organisation, teaching #SkillsForLife and making a huge difference to young people across the country. Looking forward to working with you!" the Princess wrote in a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, and signed off with her initial "C".

