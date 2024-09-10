Prince William admits there's still 'long way to go' in Kate's cancer recovery as he steps out for first solo visit to Wales

The Prince of Wales opened up about his wife the Princess of Wales' cancer journey as he spent the day carrying out engagements in Llanelli, South Wales.

"It's good news but there is still a long way to go," he told well-wishers during a walkabout in the market town.

William's appearance comes one day after his wife released a touching family video featuring her husband and their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – in which she revealed she has completed her course of chemotherapy and will be returning to work this autumn.

The Prince, 42, who was rocking his new fuller beard, was on splendid form as he arrived at a primary school to meet pupils who had taken part in the 2024 Urdd Eisteddfod, a week-long festival celebrating Welsh language and culture.

The second engagement of his day took him to the Wales Air Ambulance headquarters, followed by a visit to the local Scarlets Rugby Union team to celebrate the Welsh female rugby players.

Take a look at the best photos from William's Welsh outing…

1/ 9 © Getty William's arrival Crowds had gathered outside Swiss Valley Community Primary School ahead of William's arrival, laden with cards and gifts to give to the Prince following the joyous news that his wife Kate has finished chemotherapy. Sandra Peters, 79, clutched a letter she had written to Kate. She said: "I just wrote I'm so happy you're in recovery. I'm just a little old lady from Swiss Valley Park. I admire your bravery, your family is all so beautiful." Barry Wilkins, 54, a removal man, put a giant statue of a dragon on his front lawn to welcome the Prince. "I'm just so glad Kate is getting well again, I'm happy for their family," he said. "William is our Prince of Wales so I wanted to show our support with the dragon."

2/ 9 © Getty "Bore da" William was met by a school representative as he pulled up at Swiss Valley Community Primary School. "Bore da," he said, which means "Good morning" in Welsh.



WATCH: Prince William given big cheer from pupils as he steps into school assembly

3/ 9 © Getty Rowdy welcome He was led into the school hall where dozens of pupils had assembled and were seated on the floor. They enthusiastically cheered and waved Welsh flags as he walked in, with William returning their waves. William met pupils who had taken part in the 2024 Urdd Eisteddfod, a festival organised by the National Voluntary Youth Organisation that involves young people taking part in a range of activities, from art, music composition, drama and sport to dancing, singing and reciting.

4/ 9 © Getty Ruby's performance The Prince was treated to performances by some of the pupils who had taken part in the festival, including ten-year-old Ruby Davies who won the individual reciting competition for Welsh learners. Ruby presented the royal with friendships bracelets she had made for his children. "That's so sweet," he told her. "Did you put them together yourself? They're going to wear those, you'll see them out and about." He added: "I'll keep them away from Louis because he'll try and steal all his sister's bits." The Prince also told Ruby he had watched her video "several times", adding: "Charlotte loves her performing and dancing as well so I am going to show her your video when I get home."

5/ 9 © Getty Mini walkabout Before leaving, William took part in a mini walkabout, where he met members of the local community. The father-of-three was particularly taken by one little girl who stood out in the crowd in a pink jacket.



6/ 9 © Getty Well wishes for Kate William was presented with numerous cards for his wife, who has just completed her chemotherapy treatment. "Thank you very much, very much appreciated," he told well wishers. One local, Diane Griffiths, told him: "It was so good to see Catherine looking well, you have a beautiful family." William, who is learning Welsh on language app Duo Lingo, replied, "Diolch," meaning "Thank you."

7/ 9 © Getty "Still a long way to go" Speaking to one well-wisher, Pauline Thomas, 74, William admitted: "It's good news but there is still a long way to go." In his wife Kate's video released the day before, the Princess, 42, said: "Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."

8/ 9 © Getty Wales Air Ambulance visit The second engagement of his busy schedule took the Prince to the Wales Air Ambulance charity's headquarters, also in Llanelli. William is patron of the charity and was visiting to mark Air Ambulance Week.



9/ 9 © Getty Meeting first responders The charity, which William last visited in 2023, was founded in 2001 and is on standby 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The dedicated air ambulance crews travel the length and breadth of the country to deliver emergency lifesaving care. The on-board consultants and critical care practitioners can deliver blood transfusions, administer anaesthesia, and undertake emergency operations at the scene of the incident, before flying the patient directly to specialist care. This can mean hours saved for the patient and a greater chance of survival and early recovery.

