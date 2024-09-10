Prince Harry's 40th birthday plans with Meghan and their children revealed - exclusive

As he prepares to celebrate his milestone 40th birthday on 15 September, the Duke of Sussex has much to reflect on.

In birthday plans exclusively revealed to HELLO!, Prince Harry will mark his big day on 15 September with a party for family and friends in Montecito, California, at the home he shares with his wife the Duchess and their children Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three.

And the festivities are set to continue with a weekend getaway in the mountains, surrounded by a handful of his closest friends.

With a busy schedule of work and travel lined up between now and the end of the year, he has plenty more to look forward to.

As he enters his fifth decade, Harry is dividing his time between the work of the couple’s Archewell Foundation, his charities and patronages, and his young children.

There are family bike rides and hikes with dogs Guy, Mamma Mia and Pula, the school run and meals out with a small circle of new friends.

At 40, Harry finally has the freedom and independence for which he left his royal life behind. Away from the institutional confines of monarchy, he can decide on the direction of his life and career for himself.

"He has longer to work things out now," an old friend tells HELLO!. "He and Meghan are not under any time pressure – it's all on their own terms."

