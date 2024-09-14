Skip to main contentSkip to footer
James Middleton recalls major royal blunder with Queen Elizabeth II alongside sister Pippa Middleton
A split image of Pippa James and the Queen

The Princess of Wales and her brother share an incredibly close relationship

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
11 minutes ago
When your sister marries a royal, you are plunged into a new world where Christmases and birthdays include mingling with the uppermost echelons of society. On Saturday, James Middleton recalled a hilarious royal blunder he experienced alongside his sister, Pippa Middleton.

The entrepreneur, 37, recounted a time when the late Queen Elizabeth was hosting his sister, the Princess of Wales' birthday tea, but he and Pippa had to make a quick dash to Sandringham after a late flight.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Pippa Middleton, Prince Harry and James Middleton look at the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace © George Pimentel
James and the Queen got on very well

"Pippa and I were late for Catherine's birthday party, which, in the normal run of things, wouldn't have mattered too much, but this time the Queen had kindly offered to host the teatime gathering at Sandringham.

"We'd been on a late-night flight to Gatwick from France and arrived bleary-eyed and sleepless at the airport, then I drove us both to Bucklebury so we could pack.

Michael, Pippa and James Middleton wave during the Diamond Jubilee Thames River Pagean© Getty
Pippa and James had been travelling back from France when they dashed over to Sandringham

After panicking about ironing and a lost cufflink, the sibling duo dashed out the door, arriving 'breathless and flustered' with 'barely any time to run up and change.'

James admitted he had been rehearsing what he was going to say to the Queen the entire journey up to Norfolk.

"I bounded downstairs two at a time and into the room where everyone was assembled for tea, almost running smack into Her Majesty. She and Prince Philip had just got up to leave when I blundered in with Pippa behind me.

"In my blind panic, I blurted: 'I'm so sorry we're late, Your Royal Majesty,' which caused everyone to stifle their laughter.

"I heard a snort of laughter and looked past the Queen to see everyone in the room stifling their giggles." The Queen replied: 'Oh, how lovely to see you, James. You must be hungry. Make sure you have something to eat.'

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

James and the Queen appeared to get on very well, as he also mentioned doing a puzzle with her during one Christmas.

"It was the sort of activity I'd have enjoyed with my own grandparents, all four of whom had died within the space of three years when I was a teenager," James said.

"It still feels surreal," he added, "the fact that I was there with the Queen. I look back on it with amazement."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

