Prince Louis steals the show alongside smiling cousin Mia Tindall at Sandringham
The Prince and Princess of Wales were joined by children Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George 

Prince Louis of Wales and Mia Tindall attend the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Chur
HELLO!
Sharnaz ShahidDeputy Online Editor
Kate ThomasLifestyle Managing Editor
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined their grandfather King Charles and Queen Camilla as they attended the royal family's traditional Christmas Day church service. 

The royal children, who were accompanied by the Prince and Princess of Wales, walked the short distance from Sandringham House to St Mary Magdalene Church, but it was little Louis and his cousin Mia Tindall who really stole the show.

Prince Louis and Mia Tindall steal the show

Prince Louis of Wales and Mia Tindall attend the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Chur© Mark Cuthbert

Prince Louis went hand-in-hand with his cousin Mia Tindall as the royals made their way to St Mary Magdalene Church. The youngsters flashed big smiles as onlookers waved at them en route to the Christmas Day service.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George lead the way

Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales attend the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023 in Sandringham, Norfolk© Samir Hussein

Prince George, ten, looked smart in a navy suit while his sister Charlotte, eight, opted for a green winter coat and dress. Wearing her brunette hair pinned back from her face, the young royal looked just like her late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

Little Louis is a style icon

Prince Louis of Wales attends the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023 in Sandringham, Norfol© Samir Hussein

Looking absolutely adorable in a navy button-down coat and cute tartan trousers, the five-year-old royal nailed the festive dress code. Taking after his mum Princess Kate, it seems Louis has all the makings of a style icon!

Mia's sister Lena Tindall follows with her parents

Zara Tindall, Lena Tindall, Jack Brooksbank (hidden), Mike Tindall, Princess Eugenie, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk© Joe Giddens - PA Images

Mia's sweet sister Lena Tindall followed closely behind, accompanied by her parents Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall. The five-year-old looked super sweet in a camel coat and a pastel headband.

Princess Kate goes hand-in-hand with Charlotte and George

Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) with Prince George of Wales (R) and Princess Charlotte of Wales (C) attend the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on December 25, 2023 in Sandringham, Norfolk.© Mark Cuthbert

Royal mum Princess Kate looked beautiful in blue as she accompanied her eldest children Charlotte, eight, and George, ten, to the festive service.

The young royals smiled at members of the public who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the royal family as they walked to the morning church service. The outing marks Louis' second time when he has joined his eldest siblings for the annual walkabout. 

LISTEN: The secrets of Sandringham Estate

On the latest episode of HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast, HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash touched upon the royal family's Christmas at Sandringham. "The visit to Sandringham is a set piece, and that has been going for such a long time now," she explained. 

"They've been going to Sandringham since the eighties. We now have come to expect the little walk from the 'big house' - as they call it - down to St. Mary Magdalene church on Christmas Day. 

WATCH: King Charles and Queen Camilla lead arrivals at Sandringham

"Of course, for a lot of the royals that's actually their second church service of the day. Some of the eager beavers are down there for the early morning one, but it's the second service - the 11am one -where people come along to stand outside and wish members of the royal family a happy Christmas." 

Of the royal children's appearances in recent years, Emily added: "We've seen the children getting involved in the last few years, which is lovely. It's now as much a part of Christmas Day as the King's speech is." 

King Charles III and Queen Camilla lead royals including Princess Kate at St. Mary Magdalene Church © Shutterstock
King Charles III and Queen Camilla lead royals including Princess Kate arriving at St. Mary Magdalene Church

The royals are residing at their private Norfolk estate, where the late Queen Elizabeth II traditionally hosted her family over the festive period. The royal tradition began in 1988 when Windsor Castle was being rewired, and one of the highlights has always been the Christmas Day walkabout before the church service. 

Traditionally, royal Christmases at Sandringham feature a turkey lunch at the house before the family settles down to watch TV, which this year will include Charles's second Christmas Broadcast as monarch.

