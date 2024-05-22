James Middleton to talk about growing up with sisters Princess Kate and Pippa Middleton in forthcoming book

James Middleton will share childhood anecdotes about growing up with his sisters, the Princess of Wales and Pippa Matthews, "adventuring in the Berkshire countryside" in his forthcoming book.

New details have emerged about the entrepreneur's forthcoming memoir Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, which will be released on 26 September 2024.

James's book will tell his story through his relationship with his beloved cocker spaniel Ella, who sadly passed away last year.

It will reveal how James, as a child, "wanted nothing more than a dog of his own" and how his pleas for a pup were answered via handwritten letters to his parents, Michael and Carole Middleton.

And it seems that James will touch upon special occasions with his big sisters, Kate and Pippa, as it shares an insight into his time with Ella from royal weddings to his first meeting with his wife Alizee.

© Getty James with Pippa and his parents, Carole and Michael, in 2012

The synopsis reads: "Meet Ella traces the extraordinary bond between James and his beloved first pup, Ella. From their enchanting introduction when James was just twenty, to attending royal weddings and being guests at Highgrove and Sandringham, their journey is marked by love, loyalty, and unexpected twists of fate. Ella, the well-mannered and kind-natured companion, accompanied James everywhere, even playing a pivotal role in introducing him to his future wife, Alizee."

The exciting announcement was shared by James in March in an Instagram post, where he spoke about his inspiration for his memoir, surrounded by his beloved dogs at his country abode in Berkshire.

In an Instagram post at the time, James wrote: "Many of you have asked me over the years if I would ever write a book, when Ella passed I started writing all of our adventures and memories down as a way of processing the grief.

"I credit Ella to saving my life when I was eclipsed with Clinical depression, she introduced me to my wife, gave me purpose and loved me unconditionally.

“I know many of you have your own Ella's or might be in need of one now and I hope this book will also help us to talk more openly about our mental health, our need for connection, and the way in which the animals that we think we are taking care are always looking after us in return."

James, who welcomed son Inigo with Alizee last October, also unveiled the book's cover to guests as he appeared at the Goodwoof event in Chichester, West Sussex last weekend.

© Instagram James revealed his book cover to guests at Goodwoof

And of course, he was joined by his pooches, who rode in style in James's personalised Babboe bike.

