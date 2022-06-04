How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated Lilibet's first birthday The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's youngest child turned one on Saturday 4 June

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had another reason to celebrate on Saturday amid the ongoing Platinum Jubilee celebrations: it was their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor's first birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's youngest child - who is in the UK for the first time in her life this week to attend the celebrations of her namesake's 70-year reign - turned one on Saturday 4 June. And while the royal couple have not marked the occasion by sharing a new photo of little Lili with the public, it is understood that they are spending the day privately as a family in the UK.

Meghan, who is known for being a foodie, has made birthday cakes for son Archie’s birthdays in the past so we have no doubt that the mum-of-two has made a homemade treat for Lili to mark the special occasion.

Likewise, it is also possible that they have organised a little get-together so that the cousins – like Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Mia Tindall, Lena Tindall, Lucas Tindall, August Brooksbank and Sienna Mapelli Mozzi – can all enjoy a playdate.

Lilibet turned one on Saturday 4 June

The lowkey celebrations come after Lili was introduced to the Queen for the first time on Friday. Despite being named in honour of her great-grandmother, the young royal, who was welcomed last year at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California, has not had many opportunities to meet her extended family, given the fact that she was born during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Sussexes now live in America.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex introduced Lilibet to family yesterday

While Lili and older brother Archie, three, have not been seen in public during their trip to the UK yet, it is believed that the family are staying at Frogmore Cottage, the Sussexes' UK residence. The home was where the couple spent their final period as working royals before moving to North America, and it was recently reported that they extended the lease on a 12-month rolling arrangement.

Earlier today, many of the royals shared their sweet words on social media to mark Lili's first birthday. The official Twitter page for the Royal family posted: "Wishing Lilibet a very Happy 1st Birthday!" With a balloon emoji to commemorate the special milestone.

Meanwhile, aunt and uncle Kate Middleton and Prince William added: "Wishing a very happy birthday to Lilibet, turning one today!" followed by a balloon emoji and Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall wrote: "Wishing Lilibet a very happy 1st birthday today!" alongside a cake emoji.

