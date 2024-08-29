Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not share photos of Archie and Lilibet

While royal fans are used to seeing pictures of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the same can't be said for their cousins, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Although Prince Archie stole the show on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Botswana tour, since the family moved to Montecito, it's been extremely rare to see photos of their brood. This slightly changed with the release of the couple's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which featured home videos of the youngsters growing up.

However, when it comes to birthdays or other special events, Harry and Meghan often keep their children out of the spotlight.

Speaking exclusively to US Weekly, a friend of Meghan's revealed that this was down to security issues for the children.

"I think every parent wants to share their kid with the world, but they just can't," they explained to the publication. "[Prince] William's kids, for example, have way more safety, even though they're recognisable."

They continued: "And the same doesn't apply to Meghan and Harry's children. They know the world wants to see [them but] I would expect them to live smaller lives until that gets sorted, if it ever does."

The Duke of Sussex has been open about concerns for his family's safety in the UK, often travelling to his home country on his own, such as for his father's coronation or when King Charles was diagnosed with cancer.

Speaking last month on ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial, Harry opened about his concerns for his wife's safety if she joined him in the UK.

He explained: "All it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff, to act on what they have read, and whether that is a knife or acid… they are genuine concerns for me, they are one of the reasons I won't bring my wife back to this country."

Harry was previously stripped of his UK security detail, leading the Duke to take legal action against the Home Office over the February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec).

Back in April, he lost an appeal against a High Court ruling dismissing his challenge over the decision to change the level of his personal security.