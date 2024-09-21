Why Princess Kate included her camera-shy parents Carole and Michael Middleton in her incredible family video

It was a moment that royal fans won't quickly forget - the release of the Princess of Wales' intimate family video, in which she revealed she'd finished her chemotherapy treatment.

There were so many talking points - the cute moments with the children, the PDAs with Prince William - but perhaps the most surprising element was the appearance of Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

The royal’s parents, although very involved in her life, usually shy away from the cameras - so why did Kate make sure they were part of the video along with her husband and their three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and their six-year-old son Prince Louis?

In the latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast, titled A Spotlight on Kate, and which you can listen to below, hosts Andrea Caamano, Emmy Griffiths and Emily Nash talk to royal author and broadcaster Victoria Murphy about the release of the video and the significance of Carole and Michael featuring in it.

"They're not working royals,” Victoria says in the episode. “They don't have any kind of public profile. And that really shifted the tone for me into this ‘is this a personal thing?’ This is about their family.”

Victoria goes on to explain that the Middletons appearing in the video was Kate “showing us her village”.

“Effectively [Kate is] showing us ‘these are the people who have been here day in, day out as I've been going through this journey.’”

The trio and Victoria also talk about what pushed the 42-year-old to film the video in Norfolk during the summer as well as the reaction it received from the public.

Elsewhere in the episode, talk turns towards Prince Harry and his milestone 40th birthday. Emily clarifies how the Duke of Sussex spent his special day and Victoria questions whether he really did inherit millions as he turned 40.