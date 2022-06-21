Why Duchess Kate has two big reasons to celebrate today There are double celebrations in the family

It's a special day in the Cambridge household with double celebrations to mark for Prince William and Kate.

Firstly, the Duke is turning 40 and will mark his big milestone in private with his wife Kate and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

READ: Why Kate Middleton's parents sold their £1.5m home when she became a royal

Secondly, it's also an important day for the Duchess' parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, who are celebrating their 42nd wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William and Kate enjoy day out at Royal Ascot

Carole met flight dispatcher Michael while she was working as a flight attendant for British Airways and the pair married on 21 June 1980 in Buckinghamshire. The couple welcomed their first child Catherine in 1982, followed by Pippa Middleton in 1983, and their youngest child and only son, James Middleton, in 1987.

READ: Pippa Middleton looks gorgeous and glowing amid pregnancy reports

READ: Why Kate Middleton and Zara Tindall are both stopping at three children

No doubt the Cambridges and the Middletons will be sending each other well wishes on Tuesday. William is very close with his in-laws and has previously spoken of his fondness for them.

Carole and Michael Middleton are celebrating their 42nd wedding anniversary

During a trip to Scotland last year where he met first responders, one guest said they had not seen their in-laws for a year due to lockdowns and the pandemic. William joked: "Some people are quite happy they haven't seen their in-laws for a year." After some laughter, he added: "I love my in-laws."

The future King marked his birthday by releasing three official photos via Kensington Palace, which showed William selling The Big Issue. Like his mother Princess Diana, William is passionate about helping the homeless and eradicating homelessness as an issue. He hopes to pass this on to his children.

Prince William sold The Big Issue earlier this month © Andy Parsons/The Big Issue

Writing in a special edition of The Big Issue, he penned: "I count myself extremely lucky to have a role that allows me to meet people from all walks of life, and to understand their full story – whatever it may be.

"It's a privilege that many of us, busy with our days, don't always afford. So, for my part, I commit to continue doing what I can to shine a spotlight on this solvable issue not just today, but in the months and years to come. "

He added: "I hope to bring George, Charlotte and Louis to see the fantastic organisations doing inspiring work to support those most in need – just as my mother did for me."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.