Princess Kate's support system as Prince William heads to Singapore

The Princess of Wales has previously said "it takes a village to raise a child" within her early years work.

Prince William and Kate are hands-on parents to their three children, Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, and fit their royal duties around the school run and extra-curricular activities.

With their busy lifestyles and commitments, the pair often turn to their own close-knit network to help juggle work and family life.

With William heading off on a four-day visit to Singapore on Sunday 5 November and George about to sit some very important exams, HELLO! takes a look at who is in Kate's close support system.

Carole and Michael Middleton

© Getty Carole and Michael at the King's coronation

With the Waleses now living at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, Kate's parents are just a short drive away in Bucklebury, Berkshire.

Carole and Michael have been spotted on grandparent duties before, including at the King's Cup regatta on the Isle of Wight in 2019.

The Middletons were spotted on a boat with George and Charlotte, as William and Kate took part in a race to raise awareness of their charities.

© Getty Carole and Michael with grandson Prince George in 2019

And later that same year, Carole was seen driving through the gates of Kensington Palace for babysitting duties as William and Kate attended the late Queen's annual Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace.

The Prince and Princess share a close bond with Carole and Michael, having stayed with the Middletons when George was a newborn.

WATCH: Everything you need to know about Carole Middleton

Carole and Michael have also been guests at some of the biggest royal events through the years, including Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations and King Charles's coronation.

Pippa Middleton

© Getty Kate and Pippa are just 22 months apart in age

Kate's younger sister Pippa also lives close-by in Bucklebury with her husband, James Matthew, and their three children – Arthur, Grace and Rose.

No doubt Kate and Pippa's kids all share a close bond just like their mums.

© Getty Princess Kate with her mother Carole and sister Pippa on the eve of her wedding

The Middleton sisters previously lived together in Chelsea and regularly went out together to night clubs and restaurants before their marriages.

Meanwhile, Kate and Pippa's younger brother, James Middleton, has also recently become a father with the arrival of his and wife Alizee's baby boy Inigo.

Nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo

© Getty Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo pictured with Queen Elizabeth II at Charlotte's christening in 2015

Spanish-born Maria is a Norland-trained nanny and has been working for the Waleses full-time since 2014 when George was eight months old.

© Shutterstock Royal Nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo pictured during King Charles' coronation

She's been spotted in her distinctive brown uniform on previous royal tours and during official family events, including King Charles's first Trooping the Colour in June.

