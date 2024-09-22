Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Why Prince Harry might not have inherited £8 million on his 40th birthday
Prince Harry arrives for a briefing to announce plans for Heads Together ahead of the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon© Getty

The Duke of Sussex has inherited money from his mother Princess Diana and his great-grandmother 

Andrea Caamano
Website Editor
2 minutes ago
The Duke of Sussex turned 40 last week and whilst it’s not known what gifts his nearest and dearest showered him with, reports seemed to indicate that he would be receiving an incredible gift all the way from England - a large sum of money his great-grandmother, the late Queen Mother, had left him in a Trust Fund set up back in 1994.

The original report about the Trust Fund was first published by The Guardian in April 2002, and it revealed that Prince William and Harry would both collect £8m upon reaching the age of 40.

Prince Harry waves as he travels in an open carriage with his mother and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother to watch the Trooping the colour Ceremony in June, 1992© Getty
Prince Harry waves as he travels in an open carriage with his mother and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother to watch the Trooping the colour Ceremony in June, 1992

At the time, estimates put the Queen Mother's overall worth at nearly £70m.

“This money has come largely from shrewd investments which include paintings, a valuable Faberge egg collection, china and jewellery, though most of this will be passed to the Queen as it is part of the royal collection,” the BBC reported at the time.

In 1994, according to reports, she put aside two-thirds of her money into a trust fund for her great-grandchildren, which at the time, William and Harry aside, included Princess Anne's children Zara and Peter Phillips and Prince Andrew's daughters Beatrice and Eugenie together with Princess Margaret's children Viscount Linley and Lady Sarah Chatto.

The Queen Mother, Prince Harry and his mother, Princess Diana, attend the trooping of the color ceremony June 13, 1992© Getty
Prince Harry has reportedly received inheritances from both his mother and the late Queen Mother

In a new episode of A Right Royal Podcast, which you can listen to below, hosts Andrea Caamano, Emmy Griffiths and Emily Nash talk to royal author and broadcaster Victoria Murphy about Harry’s big birthday payout, with Victoria sharing her confusion about the whole story and its origin.

LISTEN: The truth about Prince Harry's inheritance and birthday wishes from royals

“There's no independently available information about this trust fund. We wouldn't expect there to be because it's private money belonging to the royals, not public money,” she says, before adding: “To make things even more confusing, as the story has travelled through the Internet, it's become he is getting 8 million, when the original story said that was a share.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Victoria reveals her thoughts on the royal family’s congratulatory posts on social media for Harry.

Prince Harry, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrive at the Illegal Wildlife Trade Conference at Lancaster House on February 13, 2014 in London, England. It is hoped that following discussions at the conference, nations will sign a declaration that will commit them to a range of goals to combat the poaching that is threatening animals such as tigers, elephants and rhinos. (Photo by John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty images)© WPA Pool
King Charles and Prince William sent birthday wishes to Harry last week

“You could look at it as a sign that relations are thawing. That some of the sting has gone out of the animosity of the last few years. And I think that can be true.”

