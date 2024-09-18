The story behind Prince Harry's real name and the one King Charles wanted instead

The Duke of Sussex celebrated his birthday last week and while many of the cards no doubt will have carried the name 'Harry', this isn't actually his real name.

When Harry returns to the UK later this month, his passport will actually carry the name 'Henry'. When he was christened in 1984, his full name was Henry Charles Albert David. Despite this, Harry's parents, the then Prince Charles and Princess Diana shared that the youngster would go through life being called Harry.

It is by tradition that royal names are ones that have been in the family for generations. Henry was a very popular name back in the Tudor times, with one of the most notable carriers of the moniker being King Henry VIII.

However, Henry was only used by the parents, and it was only used when the young royal would get himself into trouble.

Henry is now only used in formal occasions, including when the late Queen gave her consent for the Duke to marry his wife, Meghan Markle.

Harry had another 'H' nickname from his family, with his brother often calling him 'Harold'.

Harry's middle names also carry significance, with 'Charles' referencing his father, and two other British monarchs, while Albert was the name of Queen's Victoria's husband. David, meanwhile, was a moniker King Edward VIII was given by his family.

Albert also holds a different significance for Harry, as the royal's father originally wanted to name his youngest child this, in honour of his late grandfather, King George VI, who was christened as Albert Frederick Arthur George.

Harry's parents also disagreed over the naming of their eldest son, Prince William, with Charles favouring the name Arthur. However, Diana reportedly wanted the more "robust" name of William for her son; much like Albert is one of Harry's middle names, Arthur is one of William's.