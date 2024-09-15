Inside Prince Harry's two royal inheritances as he receives last payment on 40th birthday

The Duke of Sussex celebrated his 40th birthday on Sunday and now that he's reached this new milestone, he is now reportedly entitled to a new fortune.

Prince Harry's late great-grandmother, the Queen Mother, deposited an estimated £19 million in a trust fund for her great-grandchildren in 1994.

Reports at the time stated that Princes William and Harry would be left around £14 million from the Queen Mother's estate, with Harry inheriting the bulk of the money, as William will benefit financially by becoming King in future.

As heir to throne, the Prince of Wales is entitled to the surplus profits of the Duchy of Cornwall estate, and in the last financial year, he annual private income of more than £23 million, royal accounts released in July showed.

According to The Telegraph, the two brothers received £6 million between them at 21 and a further £8 million upon turning 40.

© Getty The Queen Mother with William, Harry and Charles on her 99th birthday in 1999

William marked his 40th birthday on 21 June 2022, while Harry shared in a statement to the BBC that he was "excited" about reaching the milestone ahead of 15 September.

The Queen Mother's trust fund isn't the only fortune Harry has been left.

His mother, Diana, Princess of Wales died in a car crash in Paris in 1997, when Harry was just 12 years old.

© Getty Harry with mum Diana in 1987

The Princess left more than £21 million in her will, but around £8 million was paid in inheritance tax, with the remaining £13 split equally between William and Harry.

Upon reaching their respective 30th birthdays, they were able to inherit the whole of their share of the trust fund.

Diana also left her wardrobe, including her wedding dress, and personal jewellery to her sons.

© Getty Diana with William and Harry in 1991

After relinquishing his royal duties in 2020, Harry told Oprah Winfrey in his joint interview with Meghan in 2021: "I have what my mum left me and without that we wouldn't have been able to do this," referring to their relocation to the US.

While the bulk of the late Queen's estate has been left to her heir, King Charles, it's not known if she or her late husband, Prince Philip, bequeathed any of their fortunes to their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A judge ruled after Prince Philip's death in April 2021 and Elizabeth's passing in September 2022, that their wills will be sealed for at least 90 years.

This has been the convention for senior members of the royal family for over a century.

