King Charles surprises royal fan on her 87th birthday
charles smiling in blue suit © Getty Images

The monarch was in Ayrshire to support the work of The King's Foundation

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
King Charles surprised royal fan Alice Ryce last week as she celebrated her 87th birthday in the grounds of Dumfries House.

In a clip shared to the monarch's official social media page, Charles could be seen enjoying a stroll before bumping into Alice and wishing her a happy birthday.

King Charles waving© Getty Images
King Charles acquired Dumfries House in 2007

His Majesty, 75, could be heard saying: "Many congratulations," before the pair shared a handshake. And judging by Alice's somewhat shocked yet joyous response, their unexpected encounter went down an absolute treat.

View post on Instagram
 

Charles's social media team included a caption which read: "The King gave Alice Ryce "the surprise of her life" when she bumped into him in the grounds of Dumfries House last week, on her 87th birthday."

It continued: "Whilst enjoying a visit to the estate, which is open to the public, Alice unexpectedly met His Majesty, who was delighted to share in her special day.

"The King was in Ayrshire to support the work of The King's Foundation, headquartered at Dumfries House. Happy birthday, Alice!"

Royal fans flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "What a lovely surprise for Alice," while a second noted: "Probably the best birthday present ever!" and a third chimed in: "A walk through the beautiful gardens and an unexpected, kind birthday greeting! A lovely day all around!"

Dumfries House© Getty Images
Dumfries House is set on a 2,000-acre estate

Charles acquired Dumfries House in 2007 when he was the Prince of Wales. The residence is set in 2,000 acres and boasts a stunning 18th-century house and adventure playground.

Unlike other royal homes, the estate is not intended as a residence for Charles and his wife Queen Camilla – instead, it is used for a range of education and training opportunities, and it is open to the public all year round.

King Charles with with Ireland's President Michael D Higgins in the 'Yellow Room' at Dumfries House © Getty Images
King Charles with with Ireland's President Michael D Higgins in the 'Yellow Room' at Dumfries House

Elsewhere in Scotland, King Charles and Queen Camilla own a private home, Birkhall, which is located on the Balmoral estate.

The property played host to the couple's honeymoon after they tied the knot in 2005, and more recently became Charles's bolthole for much of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Royal Regiment of Scotland performing outside Birkhall © Getty Images
The Royal Regiment of Scotland performing outside Birkhall

During an interview with Country Life, Charles said of the majestic garden: "It is such a special place, particularly because it was made by my grandmother. It is a childhood garden, and all I’ve done, really, is enhance it a bit."

