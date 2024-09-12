Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles has got royal fans all saying the same after 'healing hug' with New Zealand women's rugby team
Britain's King Charles III reacts as he is hugged by members of New Zealand's Black Ferns rugby union team,© Getty

The monarch hosted the Black Ferns at Buckingham Palace

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
1 hour ago
The King beamed with delight as he was affectionately mobbed by New Zealand's Black Ferns after one player asked for a hug.

Winger Ayesha Leti-I’iga sweetly made the request to which Charles replied: "A hug, why not."

There were giggles as her teammates laughed and joined in, with the King laughing as he found himself in the middle of a scrum with the New Zealand women's rugby squad at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

Watch the moment below…

WATCH: Charles thanks New Zealand women’s rugby team players for ‘very healing’ hug

Charles, 75, later made the squad laugh during an impromptu speech, when he said: "I much appreciated this chance to meet you and have such a warm hug from most of you," adding "very healing".

Royal fans were delighted by the moment and flooded the comments section on social media, with one writing: "Aaaaw, that hug was really sweet! And King Charles' bright smile is so good to see, after all he went through this year. Happy to see him in good health. His laugh reminds me so much of that of his mother, the late Queen."

Another said: "Loved the hug. King Charles looked genuinely delighted. What a lovely man he is."

A third added: "The hug was truly beautiful. King Charles was filled with happiness from you all. It made me feel so happy."

The Black Ferns are in London ahead of their test match against England's Red Roses at Twickenham on Saturday.

Buckingham Palace shared the itinerary for the King and Queen's trip to Australia and Samoa taking place from  Friday 18 to Saturday 26 October.

But the royal couple will not travel to New Zealand, with Charles telling the rugby team: "I'm extremely sorry I can't come to New Zealand in later October because of doctor's orders, but I hope there'll be another excuse (to come) before not too long."

Charles, who has been receiving treatment for undisclosed form of cancer since February, will meet Professor Georgina Long and Professor Richard Scolyer on the tour, to hear about the work they do to help those affected by melanoma, one of Australia's most common cancers.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said of the King and Queen's trip: "There had been some hope earlier in the year for Their Majesties to be able to visit New Zealand. On doctor’s advice, and in close consultation with the Australian and New Zealand governments, that wasn't able to take place.

’‘We've had to make some difficult decisions about the programme with the Australian government, about where Their Majesties can get to."

