Princess Kate is all smiles alongside Prince William as they travel to Balmoral to join King Charles at church

The Princess of Wales has made her first public appearance following the announcement that she has completed her chemotherapy treatment.

Spotted alongside her husband, Prince William this weekend, the royal couple reunited with King Charles and Queen Camilla for a Sunday church service in Balmoral, Aberdeenshire.

Princess Kate and Prince William arrived at Crathie Kirk Church in Balmoral

In new photos, Kate, 42, could be seen driving in a brown checked coat, and what appeared to be the same Hicks & Brown feathered hat that she wore to another service in August. As for Prince William, the royal stepped out in a tailored suit and a pale blue tie.

Kate was pictured in a brown checked coat and a feathered hat

The Princess' arrival at Crathie Kirk Church follows her recent video message, in which she opened up about her course of preventative chemotherapy. In a personal update, Kate addressed the public on Monday 9 September.

Princess Kate confirms she's completed chemotherapy in moving family video

After admitting that her experience with cancer has been "incredibly tough" for her family, forcing them "to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown," the Princess revealed that she's doing what she can to remain cancer-free.

"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she explained. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."

© Kensington Palace The Princess is doing what she can to remain cancer-free and has returned to work

Kate's message played over the top of beautiful family footage of the Princess spending time with her husband, Prince William, and their three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, during the school summer holidays. The footage was shot by videographer Will Warr at their family abode in Norfolk.

Kate, who announced her cancer diagnosis in March, has taken a step back from royal duties in recent months, making rare appearances at Trooping the Colour in June, and the Wimbledon Men's Finals in July. Now that she has completed her cancer treatment, however, the mum-of-three has returned to work.

The mum-of-three recently held an Early Years Meeting at Windsor Castle

On Tuesday, the Court Circular confirmed that Kate had held an Early Years Meeting at Windsor Castle. The Court Circular also confirmed that the Prince of Wales had been undertaking royal duties on Tuesday, with William carrying out a private visit to the 22 Special Air Service Regiment where he met individuals who had been deployed on recent operations.

© Chris Jackson Kate will undertake a light programme of work between now and the end of the year

HELLO! understands Kate will undertake a light programme of work between now and the end of the year. A new report published by The Sunday Times suggests that the Princess hopes to attend the National Service of Remembrance on 10 November, and may also appear at the annual Together at Christmas concert, which she has spearheaded in recent years.