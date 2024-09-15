Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles marks Prince Harry's 40th birthday with personal photo
Subscribe
King Charles marks Prince Harry's 40th birthday with personal photo
charles smiling in blue suit © Getty Images

King Charles marks Prince Harry's 40th birthday with personal photo

The Duke of Sussex lives in Montecito with his wife Meghan Markle

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
29 minutes ago
Share this:

King Charles has marked his son Prince Harry's 40th birthday with a personal photo.

In a post shared to Instagram, the monarch's social media team uploaded a joyful snapshot of the Duke of Sussex beaming for the camera in a sharp grey suit.

View post on Instagram
 

Alongside the image, Charles added a touching message which read: "Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!" alongside a cake emoji.

It is the first time the royal family has shared a public message for Harry since wishing him a happy birthday in 2021. 

Harry, who lives in California with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, has had a somewhat strained relationship with his father ever since he stepped down as a senior royal in 2020.

Charles, William and Harry at 2014 Invictus Games© Getty Images
King Charles with his sons Prince William and Prince Harry

Following news of Charles's cancer diagnosis earlier this year, however, Harry travelled across the pond to reunite with his father at Clarence House. The pair were also reunited at the monarch's coronation last May.

Royal fans flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "A very happy birthday to Prince Harry!" while a second chimed in: "Such a great photo and that smile! Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very Happy 40th Birthday!!!" and a third added: "Gorgeous pic! Happy birthday Harry!"

Prince Harry waving at Invictus tenth anniversary© Getty Images
Harry stepped down as a senior royal in 2020

In birthday plans exclusively revealed to HELLO!, the Duke will mark his big day on 15 September with a party for family and friends in Montecito, California, at the home he shares with his wife Meghan and their children.

He will also enjoy a weekend away in the mountains with some of his closest friends.

Ahead of his milestone birthday, the father-of-two opened up about his role as a father and how it's become one of his "greatest joys" in life.

mother holding baby on sofa © Getty Images
Harry shares two children with his wife Meghan Markle

"Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work," Harry shared in a statement to the BBC via his spokesperson.

"Being a dad is one of life's greatest joys and has only made me more driven and more committed to making this world a better place."

Prince Harry and Meghan waving from carriage on wedding day© Getty Images
The couple tied the knot in 2018

Harry, who stepped down as a senior royal in 2020, also told the BBC: "I was anxious about 30, I'm excited about 40.

"Whatever the age, my mission is to continue showing up and doing good in the world".

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More