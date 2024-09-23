Prince Harry talks fatherhood and why Princess Diana would be 'horrified' during intimate speech in NYC

The Duke of Sussex gave a powerful speech from the heart on Monday afternoon while attending a special engagement with The HALO Trust in New York City.

Prince Harry attended a invite-only reception, attended by HELLO!, held in Midtown Manhattan, as part of his three-day visit to the Big Apple.

The HALO Trust works to clear landmines and other explosive devices left behind by conflicts, and Princess Diana had worked closely with them before her untimely death in 1997, famously walking through an active landmine in Huambo, Angloa, in a bid for an international ban.

Prince Harry opens up about his mother Princess Diana at the HALO Trust event in NYC

Harry has since continued to work with the trust, and was evidently emotional as he opened up about the work, and what it meant to his mother.

"Carrying on her legacy is a responsibility that I take incredibly seriously," he told the audience. The royal went on to talk about his visit to Angola in 2019, and admitted that Diana would be "horrified" that there are still mines all these years later.

© HELLO Prince Harry spoke at a HALO Trust event in NYC

He also reflected on becoming a father for the second time, saying: "Much has changed in my life and the world since 2019 when I first visited. In those five years, I've become a father for the second time. And while you don't need children to have a stake in the future of our planet, I do know that my mother would have been horrified that anyone's children or grandchildren would live in a world still infested with mines."

Harry pledged his support to help make the world landmine free by 2025 back in 2017 on International Mine Awareness Day.

© Tim Graham Princess Diana famously walking through a landmine minefield in 1997

In his speech, he said: "We're all here because we're a band of true believers fighting for a mind free world."He later said: "We resolute as we work toward a future where landmines are a distant memory, where families and communities can thrive in their land without fear of life, changing injuries or death, where countries can finally declare that they are landmine free and experience the immense opportunities and change that come with it.

© John Nacion Prince Harry kicked off his NYC tour on Monday

"Prince Harry is in New York City for a solo visit, where he will be participating in a number of engagements across the city to carry out work with his and wife Meghan's Archewell Foundation, as well as engagements with African Parks,The Diana Award and Travalyst.

© Instagram Harry lives in Montecito with Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

The Duke's visit to New York coincides with the UN General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week.While Harry is in New York City, his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, has remained at home with the couple's two young children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three.