Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Harry joined by European Queen in New York - see photos
Subscribe
Prince Harry joined by European Queen in New York - see photos
Prince Harry greeting Queen Mathilde© Shutterstock

Prince Harry joined by European Queen as he arrives in New York

The Duke of Sussex is on a working visit in the Big Apple

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
43 minutes ago
Share this:

The Duke of Sussex was joined by Queen Mathilde at a high-profile dinner in New York on Sunday.

Prince Harry, 40, was pictured during a warm exchange with the Belgian queen, 51, as they attended an event organised by the World Health Organisation (WHO), which focused on "Violence against children and its impact on mental health".

The Duke looked smart in a dark suit with a white open-collared shirt, while Mathilde donned a red shift dress and matching heels.

The pair weren't the only recognisable guests in attendance, which also included British actor Will Poulter and American actor and director, Forest Whitaker.

Harry has began his visit to New York to carry out work with his and wife Meghan's Archewell Foundation, as well as engagements with African Parks, The Halo Trust, The Diana Award and Travalyst.

It comes just days after he appeared at a charity event supporting Santa Barbara's first responders, hosted by actor Kevin Costner.

The Duchess and the couple's two children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, have not flown to the Big Apple with Harry.

1/5

Prince Harry greeting Queen Mathilde© Shutterstock

Warm welcome

The Duke of Sussex and Queen Mathilde shared a warm conversation as they met at the dinner in New York. Both focus on children's mental health and wellbeing within their work.

2/5

Queen Mathilde and Prince Harry at dinner© Shutterstock

High-profile guests

Queen Mathilde was seated alongside Forest Whitaker and opposite Harry.  

3/5

Queen Mathilde gives a speech as Harry looks on© Shutterstock

Queen Mathilde's speech

Meanwhile, Queen Mathilde took part in a number of working meetings on gender equality, violence against women and girls, as well as giving a speech at the WHO's dinner on the impact of violence on children's mental health.

She and Harry previously met when he joined his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate, as they laid flowers during a ceremony at St Symphorien Military Cemetery in Mons, Belgium in August 2014.

4/5

Prince Harry has began his visit to New York© Shutterstock

Harry's trip

The Duke's visit to New York coincides with the UN General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week.

Harry was seated next to Belgium's outgoing Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. 

5/5

Outgoing Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, World Health Organisation WHO director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Actor Forest Whitaker, British actor Will Poulter and United Nations International Children's Education Fund (UNICEF) Executive Director, Catherine Russel pictured during a high-level dinner on 'Violence against children and its impact on mental health' organized by WHO in New York City, United States of America, Sunday 22 September 2024. United Nations General Assembly Unga 79 Sunday, New York, Usa© Shutterstock

Group photo

Harry's visit to the East Coast began with the WHO's dinner, where he posed for a group photograph alongside Queen Mathilde, Forest Whitaker, Will Poulter. 

The Prince of Wales's Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit will also take place on 24 September in New York , but it's understood that William will not be travelling to the US for the event this year.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were pictured on their way to church for the service at Crathie Kirk in Scotland with the King and Queen on Sunday, just two days after William met with essential workers from across the homelessness sector in Aberdeen.

Their appearance comes after Kate was featured in the Court Circular after holding a meeting at Windsor Castle about an issue that aides in the past have described as her life's work – the early years development of children.

She was joined on Tuesday by her household team and staff from the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, the organisation she established to promote the issue and conduct research.

It is only the third time she has been mentioned in the official record of royal engagements since her health scare began at the start of the year.

LISTEN: Why the Princess of Wales decided to release incredible family video

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More