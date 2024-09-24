Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle's thoughtful and personal gifts to her staff revealed

Meghan Markle wearing brown coord in Colombia© Getty

Meghan Markle's thoughtful and personal gifts to her staff revealed

Former and current employees have shared what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are like to work with

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are super thoughtful when it comes to treating their team.

Following reports alleging Meghan's "terrible" behaviour is behind the reason for the Sussexes' high staff turnover at their company, Archewell, former and current staff members have spoken out in support of the Duke and Duchess.

An in-depth piece by US Weekly shares the ways that Prince Harry and Meghan bond with their staff, including happy hours, holiday parties and plans in the pipeline for a karaoke night.

The Duke and Duchess also make sure their team members are looked after.

One former employee revealed to the magazine: "When I adopted my dog, the next day, I had a luxury brand leash and new collar on my doorstep," and added that new parents at the company are given brand-new-gifts and high-end second-hand baby items they no longer use.

And during Harry and Meghan's recent trip to Colombia, they invited everyone out for drinks.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry smiling during Colombia visit © Getty
Harry and Meghan took staff out for drinks in Colombia

A current employee also shared how thoughtful Meghan is, telling US Weekly: "Meghan will do things like, 'You mentioned on the call your skin is bothering you, I put together a kit for you.'"

And after team meetings at the couple's Montecito home, no one leaves empty-handed, as they're gifted a "basket with fresh flowers, fresh fruit and fresh eggs".

Meghan Markle wearing blue dress in Tonga© Getty
In her time as a working royal, Harry also shared how Meghan would treat their staff in his memoir, Spare

Harry and Meghan have their own vegetable patch and chicken coop in the sprawling California home, as seen in snippets from their Netflix series, released in December 2022.

Other employees have gone on the record to speak highly of their bosses.

Ashley Hansen, global press secretary to the Sussexes and the head of communications for Archewell, said Harry and Meghan couldn't have been more supportive when she had to take some extended time off for serious surgery.

She told the publication: "When I told them, I was met with the kind of concern and care a parent would express if it were their own child. I was asked what I needed, how and if they could help, and told to take as much time as I needed."

She recalled how the couple sent flowers and care packages and how Meghan "would personally reach out" to her husband to check they were both ok.

