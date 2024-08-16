Prince Harry and Meghan's sweetest moments during Colombia tour - best photos

The couple arrived in the capital city on Thursday, and were greeted by Ms Márquez and her husband, Rafael Yerney Pinillo.
The visit to the South American country, which has many similarities to the programme of an official royal overseas visit, is Prince Harry and Meghan's second this year after their three-day visit to Nigeria at the invitation of the West African nation's chief of defence staff.
Take a look at HELLO!'s favourite pictures from the tour…
Hand in hand
At a press conference ahead of Harry and Meghan's arrival, Ms Marquez described the Sussexes' trip as a "very special visit" aimed at building bridges and joining forces against cyber-bullying. Here, the couple made a very stylish entrance to kick off the visit.
Sweet exchange
A warm welcome
The Sussexes spent a relaxed afternoon at the vice president's residence, exchanging gifts and enjoying traditional Colombian hospitality. Later, Harry and Meghan attended a folkloric presentation at Centro Nacional de las Artes Delia Zapata.
Just the two of them
There was also a sweet PDA moment between the Sussexes as Meghan leaned into her husband and Harry kissed the top of her head.
Deep in conversation
The Duke and Duchess took time to greet and applaud all of the performers, dancers, actors, and crew who were involved with the day’s programming.